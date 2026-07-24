Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said that the airline will not wait for people stuck in long delays at border control - even if it's not their fault.

Passegners are being advised to get to airports as much as four hours early this summer after Europe brought in extended biometric checks at border gates.

Mr O'Leary has said: "“We will not wait for anybody.

“Our priority is to those passengers who are at the boarding gate when boarding starts. If you’re not at the boarding gate when we finish boarding, the plane is going without you.”

He went on to tell The Telegraph that travellers need to leave enough time to get themselves through the airport and to the gate in time.

He added: “We’re not delaying our flights for people who are stuck in passport control queues.

“They have to show up at the airport earlier [and] be at the boarding gate, otherwise they’re not flying.”

British tourists are facing hours-long queues at airports across Europe because of the new checks.

Videos circulating on social media show passengers stuck in lengthy lines at airports from Rome and Palma de Mallorca to Malaga and Faro.

Holidaymakers have been warned they may need to arrive at the airport up to four hours before their flight this summer, as millions prepare to head abroad with schools breaking up this week.

The disruption follows the rollout of the EU’s digital Entry/Exit System (EES), which requires non-EU citizens entering the 29-country Schengen area to register their fingerprints and a facial image on arrival, with the data checked again when they leave.

The process is usually carried out at automated kiosks, although some travellers – including children under 12 – are processed by border officers.

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