Ryanair boss warns planes will not wait for passengers caught in EU border chaos
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said that the airline will not wait for people stuck in long delays at border control - even if it's not their fault.
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Passegners are being advised to get to airports as much as four hours early this summer after Europe brought in extended biometric checks at border gates.
Mr O'Leary has said: "“We will not wait for anybody.
“Our priority is to those passengers who are at the boarding gate when boarding starts. If you’re not at the boarding gate when we finish boarding, the plane is going without you.”
He went on to tell The Telegraph that travellers need to leave enough time to get themselves through the airport and to the gate in time.
He added: “We’re not delaying our flights for people who are stuck in passport control queues.
“They have to show up at the airport earlier [and] be at the boarding gate, otherwise they’re not flying.”
British tourists are facing hours-long queues at airports across Europe because of the new checks.
Videos circulating on social media show passengers stuck in lengthy lines at airports from Rome and Palma de Mallorca to Malaga and Faro.
Holidaymakers have been warned they may need to arrive at the airport up to four hours before their flight this summer, as millions prepare to head abroad with schools breaking up this week.
The disruption follows the rollout of the EU’s digital Entry/Exit System (EES), which requires non-EU citizens entering the 29-country Schengen area to register their fingerprints and a facial image on arrival, with the data checked again when they leave.
The process is usually carried out at automated kiosks, although some travellers – including children under 12 – are processed by border officers.
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Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, which represents UK travel agents, said non-EU passport holders should be prepared for delays.
She said: “We have always advocated that non-EU passport holders should get to the airport four hours before a flight is due to depart when leaving a Schengen departure point — to ensure they can check their luggage in as soon as the bag drop opens and get through security.
"And also, don’t forget that for British passport holders there is a second border control check point before the gate that can be busy.”
Airlines have urged passengers to leave extra time.
Wizz Air has told travellers flying back to the UK from Europe to arrive three hours before departure, while Ryanair and easyJet have also warned passengers to prepare for extended waits at passport control.
Passengers who miss their flight because of passport control queues are unlikely to be rebooked for free by airlines, and travel insurance may not cover the cost.
Since going live on 10 April, the system has caused disruption at multiple border checkpoints, with reports of passengers missing flights.
Which? Travel analysed hundreds of reports of EES delays and found the airports most frequently complained about were Alicante, Amsterdam Schiphol, Berlin, Krakow, Lisbon, Malaga, Milan Bergamo, Milan Linate, Palma de Mallorca, Paris Beauvais and Tenerife South.
Airports are having to process large numbers of biometric registrations, and some – particularly smaller hubs – are struggling to cope.
Border police at Portugal’s Faro airport told the BBC this week the technology had suffered bugs, but reassured travellers that queues there should ease quickly.
The European Commission said disruption at most EU airports had been limited and pledged to continue supporting member states with the system’s implementation.