A cheeky passenger has gone viral after dodging RyanAir's hated luggage charges by posting her clothes from Bristol to Dundee.

So the 33-year-old cleverly packed a sports bag with clothes she needed on her trip to the Scottish city.

The charge was more than the £25 fee she paid for her seat on the flight.

Savvy Laura Poole would have had to pay £30 to take her clothes with her when making the internal UK journey.

She then placed the luggage in a Lidl carrier bag and dropped it off to an InPost locker three days in advance of her trip.

The parcel was picked up and taken to Dundee for her, travelling 380 miles to meet her shortly after she landed in Glasgow.

The £2.29 delivery fee was impressively less than an average cup of coffee from a high street vendor.

In a social media post, she bragged that she was “quietly protesting baggage fees”.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “I’m flying Bristol to Glasgow on Sunday. My flight cost £25… cabin baggage fees £30. That’s more than my flight.

“Can I afford baggage fees? Absolutely. Will I pay them? F*** no! (On principle)

“Packed up my gym bag with 60% of the clothes I’m taking, shoved it in a Lidl bag, then dropped it off at an Inpost locker to be posted up to Dundee and will arrive at the Tesco Express near my hotel the day I arrive, £2.29!

“And I have one less bag to carry. I did this at the end of last year too.

“It’s so good! I’m quietly protesting baggage fees.”

Hailing Laura's ingenuity, one commenter said: “This is genius! I’m flying to Edinburgh and I hate sleeping without my own pillow. I’ll be posting myself some clothes that I can miss for a few days.”

Another wrote: “Omg Laura. This is brilliant.”

A third said: “You are so smart well done.”