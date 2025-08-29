Ryanair axes flights to Spain in fresh blow to holidaymakers as one million passengers affected
Ryanair is set to announce a number of flights to and from regional airports in Spain are to be slashed.
The budget airline is preparing to axe the seats after air navigation manager Aena revealed plans to increase airport charges.
Ryanair will announce the reduction next Wednesday, according to Europa Press.
Eddie Wilson, the airline's chief executive, told the Spanish media outlet: "We are going to invest where we can get a return."
He added that he came to the decision due to the "indifference" of the Spanish government.
The new charges would raise costs by 6.5% by 2026, totalling 11.03 euros per passenger.
Mr Wilson warned the cuts could leave Spanish regions with "fewer passengers, fewer jobs, fewer connections, and fewer opportunities for tourism".
The budget carrier is reportedly attempting to pressure Aena to reform its management, which is 51% state-controlled.
Regional airports in Spain are already "almost 70% empty due to a failed tariff structure", according to Ryanair, via the Liverpool Echo.
The Irish airline will reveal with airports face the cuts at a press conference in Madrid next week.
The airline said it may be forced to shift to more competitive markets such as Morocco, Croatia, Hungary, Italy and Sweden.
Ryanair previously halted operations in Jerez and Valladolid this summer.
It withdrew aircraft capacity in Santiago, and cut flights at airports in Vigo, Santiago, Zaragoza, Asturias and Santander.
Ryanair and Aena have been contacted for comment.