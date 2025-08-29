Ryanair is set to announce a number of flights to and from regional airports in Spain are to be slashed.

The budget airline is preparing to axe the seats after air navigation manager Aena revealed plans to increase airport charges.

Ryanair will announce the reduction next Wednesday, according to Europa Press.

Eddie Wilson, the airline's chief executive, told the Spanish media outlet: "We are going to invest where we can get a return."

He added that he came to the decision due to the "indifference" of the Spanish government.

The new charges would raise costs by 6.5% by 2026, totalling 11.03 euros per passenger.

