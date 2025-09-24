The latest instalment of the bi-annual golf tournament sees Luke Donald's Team Europe travel to New York to take on Keegan Bradley's Team USA

Europe is hoping to defend its Ryder Cup title. Picture: Getty

The United States and Europe are ready to go to battle in the 45th Ryder Cup this weekend.

The latest instalment of the biennial tournament sees Luke Donald's side defending the title they won in Rome in 2023 at an especially difficult Bethpage Black course. Here we look at the talking points ahead of the contest.

Rory McIlroy will be hoping Team Europe can defend their crown. Picture: Getty

How much players are going to be paid The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by the PGA of America's decision to pay the United States team, meaning players will get paid for the first time in the competition's history. The matter has been a thorny subject for a number of years but was resolved ahead of this edition, with it being determined all 12 players plus the captain would be paid 500,000 US dollars (£370,000). Of that, 300,000 USD (£222,000) is to be allocated to a charity of the individual's choice - an increase on a previous charitable agreement - with 200,000 USD (£148,000) to be used as they see fit. Captain Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay indicated they will donate their entire payments to charity. The other US players have either not stated their intentions or not been asked yet. Bradley also refuted suggestions that by accepting payment, it shows that the Ryder Cup means less to the US than Europe, who chose not to accept payment. Will Donald Trump attend? Much has been made about the hostile atmosphere Europe are expecting to face, with American crowds notorious for their partisan support. How Rory McIlroy and Co can cope with the heckling, jeering and booing could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the contest. The level of patriotism looks set to be especially heightened on Friday when president Donald Trump is in attendance amid a divided political backdrop following the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Tyrrell Hatton of Team Europe plays a shot prior to the Ryder Cup 2025. Picture: Getty

Read More: US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley defends decision to pay players amid fierce criticism Read More: Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031 What are Europe's chances? Home advantage has been a decisive factor in much of the recent history of the Ryder Cup and the United States are big favourites coming into the tournament on home soil. Indeed, Europe's only win on this side of the Atlantic in the last 20 years came courtesy of the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012, when Jose Maria Olazabal's side overturned a 10-6 deficit on the final day. Many of Europe's heavyweights have had individual success on the PGA Tour and they will need to channel that if they are to get their hands on the trophy on Sunday night. Captain Luke Donald has also revealed he has been thinking outside the box in order to mastermind an away victory.

The course might prove a challenge even for the pros. Picture: Getty

Brutal Bethpage Black The fact that this course - one of five public courses in Bethpage State Park in Long Island - comes with its own warning, tells you exactly how tough it is. Golfers are greeted at the first tee by a sign which reads: "The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers." And it is widely regarded as one of the toughest tests in the sport. It is characterised by undulating hills, huge bunkers and tricky rough, though the fairways have been made wider than usual to accommodate the big-hitting American drivers. Whichever team can tame the beast the best will lift the silverware on Sunday.

USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Europe captain Luke Donald... Picture: Getty

Experience versus form There is a stark difference between the make-up of the two sides. American captain Keegan Bradley has the luxury of being able to pick seven of the world's top 10 in his 12-man team, with world number one Scottie Scheffler leading them after a phenomenal 2025 so far. But they also have four rookies in their side with JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young making their Ryder Cup bows and their entire team have only won a combined 30 Ryder Cup points. Compare that to the 68.5 points Europe have totalled in a vastly-experienced team, which sees 11 of the players who won two years ago back in blue. Luke Donald has kept faith with his winning team, with Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his brother Nicolai in the only change from the side in Rome.

Luke Donald is captaining Europe. Picture: Getty

Who are the Ryder Cup captains? Luke Donald is chasing a piece of history as he is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Tony Jacklin and become just the second European captain to win home and away. While still active on the PGA Tour, the 47-year-old has been able to focus more of his attention on preparation for this tournament, delving into the finer details which could deliver victory. American counterpart Keegan Bradley's biggest decision has been whether to pick himself as a playing captain or not after an impressive year on tour. The world number 13 decided to concentrate on his captaincy but, if his team fails, questions may be asked about where his focus was and whether he made the right decision. When is the Ryder Cup opening ceremony? The opening ceremony will be 4pm local time today (Wednesday, September 24), which is 9pm in the UK. Golf world rankings The top ten list as of September 24 Scottie Scheffler (USA) Rory McIlroy (IRE) Russell Henley (USA) Xander Schauffele (USA) Justin Thomas (USA) J.J. Spaun (USA) Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) Collin Morikawa (USA) Robert MacIntyre (SCO) Harris English (USA)