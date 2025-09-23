The American golfers will each pocket around £400,000 for this week’s match in a move that has been condemned by golfers from both sides of the Atlantic

United States captain Keegan Bradley and Team Europe Captain Luke Donald during a press conference at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Picture: Alamy

United States captain Keegan Bradley has defended the decision to pay American players for playing at this week's Ryder Cup.

The 12 members of the home side at Bethpage Black, plus Bradley, will each be awarded 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) after the event. Of that amount, 300,000 US dollars will be donated to a charity of the individual's choice with the remainder handed to them directly. There had previously only been a charitable element.

USA's Patrick Cantlay refused to wear a hat over player payments two years ago. Picture: Alamy

USA's Patrick Cantlay refused to wear a hat over player payments two years ago. European players are not paid for their involvement. The change in policy by the US comes after a furore at the last event in Rome two years ago when Patrick Cantlay did not wear a team hat, reportedly in silent protest at the lack of a personal payment. He was subsequently goaded by European fans and tempers eventually spilled over in what became a highly-charged atmosphere, with caddie Joe LaCava getting embroiled in a confrontation with Rory McIlroy. Bradley said: "The PGA of America came to me. They wanted to bring the Ryder Cup into the present day. "The charity dollars hadn't changed since 1999 and they asked me to sort of shepherd their way into making it into 2025. "This was what we decided. We felt like this was the best way to do it. We copied a lot of what the Presidents Cup does. "We did the best we could. I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it's great." There have been no calls on the European side for payments to be made. Bradley's opposite number Luke Donald, who oversaw Europe's victory in Rome, said last year he did not believe players should be paid. Team talisman McIlroy went even further, saying he would "pay for the privilege" of being involved.