Rylan Clark backed by Ronan Keating after controversial migration comments
Ronan Keating has publicly shown his support for Rylan Clark after the presenter faced backlash due to his comments on immigration.
The singer dedicated a song to Clark during his performance at Radio 2 in the Park on Saturday.
Addressing the crowd, he said: ‘This is a big gig tonight, a nice vibe, we’re in Chelmsford - also we’re in the home of Rylan. I thought I might do something nice for Rylan tonight, so I wrote a song, especially for you all."
He then launched into a performance of his famous hit, When You Say Nothing At All in dedication to Rylan.
The shoutout comes after Clark caused controversy with his comments about immigration while presenting This Morning last week.
During his rant, Clark said there was “something wrong” with the way refugees are welcomed.
"Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome,” he said.
"How can it be that if I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat from Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel?”
His comments sparked a wave of criticism from viewers and hundreds of complaints to Ofcom.
The former X Factor star was forced to take to social media to defend himself.
"Stop with this putting everyone in a box and maybe have conversations instead of shouting on Twitter," he said
"You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans people and have the utmost respect for women. You can be heterosexual and still support gay rights. This list continues."