Ronan Keating has publicly shown his support for Rylan Clark after the presenter faced backlash due to his comments on immigration.

The singer dedicated a song to Clark during his performance at Radio 2 in the Park on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd, he said: ‘This is a big gig tonight, a nice vibe, we’re in Chelmsford - also we’re in the home of Rylan. I thought I might do something nice for Rylan tonight, so I wrote a song, especially for you all."

He then launched into a performance of his famous hit, When You Say Nothing At All in dedication to Rylan.

The shoutout comes after Clark caused controversy with his comments about immigration while presenting This Morning last week.

