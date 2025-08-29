The TV personality told viewers on the ITV show that it was "absolutely insane" that asylum seekers are risking their lives to come to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Rylan Clark has told critics you can be "pro immigration and against illegal routes" following a ferocious social media backlash to his views on UK immigration on This Morning.

The TV personality told viewers on the ITV show that it was "absolutely insane" that asylum seekers are risking their lives to come to the UK. His words sparked a huge online debate, leading the presenter to take to Instagram to defend himself. "Stop with this putting everyone in a box and maybe have conversations instead of shouting on Twitter," he said "You can be pro immigration and against illegal routes. You can support trans people and have the utmost respect for women. You can be heterosexual and still support gay rights. This list continues." During his now-infamous rant on Wednesday, Clark said there was “something wrong” with the way refugees are welcomed. Read more: Government wins appeal to block closure of Epping asylum hotel as Councillor declares 'battle is not over' Read more: Kirstie Allsopp slams Rachel Reeves' budget plans, likening Chancellor to Blackadder's Baldrick

Rylan Clark on illegal migration:



“there's something wrong here…here's the hotel, here's the phones, here's your iPad, here's three meals a day, have a lovely time.” Whilst Brits are “struggling, they're homeless.”



He’s right. If you disagree with him, you’re the extreme one. pic.twitter.com/W9spgH8ZPY — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) August 27, 2025

"Here’s the iPad. Here’s the NHS in reception of your hotel. Here’s three meals a day. Here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time and welcome,” he said. "How can it be that if I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat from Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel?” The former X Factor Series 9 contestant, who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, added that doctors and nurses from “other countries” saved his mother Linda’s life when she fell ill earlier this year. "They’re living a great life, they’re paying into this tax system, they’re helping this country thrive," he said. Clark has faced a wave of criticism for his remarks online. Drag Race star Bimini responded by saying “nobody is illegal” and they “fully support” immigration and the right to seek asylum. "I’ll always stand with people forced to cross borders in difficult ways,” they said.

Drag Race star Bimini responded by saying “nobody is illegal” and that they “fully support” immigration and the right to seek asylum. Picture: Getty