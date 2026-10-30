Bring it all back together: S Club reunite for anniversary tour next year
Rachel, Tina, Bradley, Jo and Jon back together three years after death of Paul Cattermole
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S Club have announced a reunion tour for 2027, almost 25 years after their initial breakup, but will be without founding member Hannah Spearritt.
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It is the first major headline tour for the band since founding member Paul Cattermole died in 2023, shortly before the original seven were about to embark on a series of comeback dates.
The group has continued since his death and last year supported Boyzone on their stadium tour - but they have been without Hannah, who had dated Paul.
S Club announced the 2027 tour will see shows across the UK, including two shows on the same day at London's O2 Arena.
There will also be shows in Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield and Newcastle.
Read also: 'You think we're millionaires but it's not true': S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt left homeless over Christmas
Read also: 'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death
Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, and Tina Barrett are all back, having modified their 2023 reunion when Paul died aged 46, and will perform next year as 'S Club' and not 'S Club 7'.
Boyzlife, a supergroup made up of the former Boyzone and Westlife members, will support S Club for all 13 shows.
S Club originally performed from 1998 to 2003, with TV series running alongside their band commitments - with the singers playing themselves in dramatised versions of their personas.
They achieved massive success, with four albums and hits such as Bring It All Back, S Club Party, Reach, Don't Stop Moving and Never Had a Dream Come True.
Since their 2003 split, the band have embarked on solo careers and occasionally reformed.