S Club have announced a reunion tour for 2027, almost 25 years after their initial breakup, but will be without founding member Hannah Spearritt.

It is the first major headline tour for the band since founding member Paul Cattermole died in 2023, shortly before the original seven were about to embark on a series of comeback dates.

The group has continued since his death and last year supported Boyzone on their stadium tour - but they have been without Hannah, who had dated Paul.

S Club announced the 2027 tour will see shows across the UK, including two shows on the same day at London's O2 Arena.

There will also be shows in Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield and Newcastle.