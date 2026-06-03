Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order after a series of "deeply alarming" incidents at her home.

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During one incident on May 23, the man made his way to her front door after trespassing onto her neighbours property.

The man appeared at her home uninvited on several occasions and has tried to break in, calming he knew Carpenter and that she had been expecting him.

The singer wrote in a signed declaration: "His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress."

The man appeared at her home uninvited on several occasions and has tried to break in, claiming he knew Carpenter and that she had been expecting him.se in Los Angeles last month and returned twice more.

He tried to open the door and rang the doorbell. He failed to leave until police arrived.

"[He] fabricated the outrageous and entirely false claim that he personally knew me and that I was expecting him. This was a complete lie," Carpenter wrote.

Less than 24 hours later, he came back and parked outside her home.

The Coachella headliner said the incident in which he allegedly attempted to enter her home "is among the most disturbing violations of personal safety and privacy I have ever experienced".

She submitted doorbell camera footage as a part of her court filings. She also asked for the restraining order to protect her and two other people who live with her - her sister and her sister's boyfriend.

On Friday, a judge temporarily granted the request, ordering the man to stay at least 100 yards from Carpenter, her home, her car and her workplace, and the other residents.

A follow-up court hearing will occur on June 17. The man is due in criminal court the following day over his arrest for criminal trespassing.

Detective Peter Doomanis of the Los Angeles Police Department said in his declaration, filed with Carpenter's petition, that he believes the man has "developed a disturbing and irrational fixation on petitioner".

He continued: "The pattern of his conduct, which may have begun as early as approximately 20 April 2026, reflects the hallmarks of a fixated, obsessional individual.

"This trajectory is consistent with well-documented patterns of stalking behaviour that pose a serious and escalating risk [to] victim safety."