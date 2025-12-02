Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter has condemned the Trump administration's use of her music to support its "inhumane agenda".

In response to Ms Carpenter - Donald Trump's administration used even more of the pop icon's lyrics as it said it won't apologise for deporting "dangerous" criminals.

Responding to the use of her song, Ms Carpenter tweeted on Tuesday: "This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

In the caption for the clip, the White House quoted Carpenter's lyrics, "Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye."

The White House used popular lyrics from Ms Carpenter's hit song Juno with a video montage showing people being arrested during immigration raids.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “Here’s a Short ‘n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

On Monday, Franklin the Turtle publisher Kids Can Press condemned defence secretary Pete Hegseth's post on X featuring a manipulated image showing Franklin aiming a bazooka at boats.

Mr Hegseth posted the image with the caption "Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists."

"We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorised use of Franklin's name or image, which directly contradicts these values," the publisher said in a tweet.

There is a long list of performers and artists who have objected to the Trump administration using their songs and copyright material, including Abba, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Semisonic, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, REM, Guns N' Roses, Celine Dion, Beyonce and Adele.

The Trump administration has conducted multiple strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean on small boats accused of ferrying drugs in the region.

More than 80 people have been killed in such strikes since early September.

Last week, the President told airlines, businesses and foreign leaders that Venezuela’s airspace is closed, just days after he said he could take military action on land “very soon.”

Taking to TruthSocial on Saturday, Mr Trump said the country’s airspace should be “considered closed.”

The president wrote: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”