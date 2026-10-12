Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier marks Tarantino's first play written for the stage

By Issy Clarke

Sacha Baron Cohen had landed a starring role in an upcoming Quentin Tarantino play in the West End.

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Close up of Sasha Baron Cohen standing in front of a blue background . Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty

“When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions." The production was announced earlier this year and is billed as a "rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen". It was inspired by the classic swashbuckler genre of old Hollywood, including the writings of George Bruce, Ernst Vajda and Jesse Lasky Jr. Full casting will be announced at a later date.