Sacha Baron Cohen lands starring role in Quentin Tarantino’s first ever West End play
Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier marks Tarantino's first play written for the stage
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Sacha Baron Cohen had landed a starring role in an upcoming Quentin Tarantino play in the West End.
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Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier marks Tarantino's first play written for the stage.
The US filmmaker said he was “keen with anticipation to give the West End a great night out”.
Baron Cohen, best known for comedy characters including Borat and Ali G, said he was "beyond delighted" to be working with Tarantino.
He said: “Quentin called, I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherf**ker.
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“When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions."
The production was announced earlier this year and is billed as a "rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen".
It was inspired by the classic swashbuckler genre of old Hollywood, including the writings of George Bruce, Ernst Vajda and Jesse Lasky Jr.
Full casting will be announced at a later date.
Tarantino, 63, is best known for films including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Throughout his career Tarantino has won two Academy Awards, two Baftas and four Golden Globes. He has also been nominated for an Emmy and five Grammys.
He made his directorial debut in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, before co-writing, directing and starring in Pulp Fiction, which saw him pick up his first Oscar for best screenplay.
Tarantino first revealed his plans to stage a play in 2025, saying on the Church of Tarantino podcast it was “all written”.
“It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January. It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life, if it’s a success, and I’ve got to do the tour version of it and all that,” he said.
“I’m preparing for it to be a success. If it’s a flop, I’ll be done very quickly.”
Tickets for The Popinjay Cavalier are on sale from 9am BST on Monday to those who signed up for priority access, with a public sale from 12pm.
Tickets start at £25, with more than 16,000 tickets priced at under £50 across the run.