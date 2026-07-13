Brendon McCullum has apologised to English cricket fans for falling short as Test head coach, accepting that “it’s time for someone else to have a go”.

McCullum will remain in charge of the limited-overs set-up but was axed from the red-ball role he had held since 2022 after overseeing seven defeats in the last nine matches.

The New Zealander was euphemistically said to have “stood down” in an official England and Wales Cricket Board statement released on Sunday, but was quick to admit that he had been pushed.

“Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder,” he said.

“I was disappointed but at the same time I fully respect the decision. We’re in a results business and fundamentally our results weren’t good enough. It’s time for someone else to have a go.

“We didn’t always get it right. For that, I put my hand up and say we weren’t able to get there.”