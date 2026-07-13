The former Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) boss was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer over his handling of Peter Mandelson vetting scandal

Former Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) boss Sir Olly Robbins appearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Houses of Parliament in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former top civil servant Sir Olly Robbins has requested a judicial review regarding his dismissal from the Foreign Office.

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The former Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) boss was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer over his handling of Peter Mandelson vetting earlier this year - a claim he continues to deny. The FDA Union, representing Sir Olly, said Sir Keir Starmer should “admit that sacking Olly was a mistake, based on a grievous misunderstanding of how the National Security Vetting (NSV) system worked and a rash response to a media story”. Following the request for Judicial Review of his dismissal, Olly said: “I bring this action reluctantly. It would have been unnecessary if the Prime Minister had simply apologised for his mistake and made amends for the distress and cost it has caused me and my family." Read more: People with mild ADHD and anxiety "should not get benefits," says Labour MP Read more: 'It's not an Agatha Christie novel': Tory grandee blasts Nigel Farage over his comments on Ann Widdecombe's death

Lord Peter Mandelson taking his dog for a walk near his home in London. The Foreign Office's top civil servant Sir Olly Robbins left his post after it emerged the department had overruled a security vetting process to clear Lord Peter Mandelson. Picture: Alamy

"Instead, I now have to ask the Courts to determine that the Prime Minister’s decisions were unlawful, unreasonable and to quash them.” His submission makes the case that Sir Keir has no statutory authority to dismiss him as the head of the diplomatic service, and that there was “no fair procedure” and “no process at all” in the dismissal. Sir Olly Robbins, 51, most recently served as permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office from 2025 until his dismissal. He previously defended his personal actions, stating he was working in an "atmosphere of pressure" in No 10 and that there was a “very strong expectation” that Lord Mandelson should be “in post and in America as quickly as humanly possible”. He told the MPs that the Mandelson's reason for failing were not due to his links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was the reason he left the post in February.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives for the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. Picture: Alamy