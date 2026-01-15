Mr Jenrick claimed he told Kemi Badenoch that "the Conservative Party needed to change fundamentally"

Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Robert Jenrick has officially joined Reform UK just hours after he was sacked from the Conservatives.

Joining Nigel Farage on stage during a press conference, Mr Jenrick said "both Labour and the Conservatives broke Britain," and accused his former party of "ramping up" mass migration. It comes just hours after he was sacked by Kemi Badenoch who said the public was tired of "political psychodrama." Mr Jenrick told reporters: "Those that came before us built a great country, the greatest country in the world. But we are set to lose it. "Both Labour and the Conservatives broke Britain, and both are now dominated by those without the competence or the backbone needed to fix it. Read more: LIVE: Farage welcomes Jenrick to Refrom as he thanks Badenoch for 'late Christmas Read more: If you want to kill a snake in the grass, the best thing to do is cut off its head - that’s what Badenoch has done to Jenrick, writes Iain Dale

Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

"Both parties, if judged by their own actions, are committed to a set of ideas that have failed and are failing Britain. "Labour started mass migration, but the Conservatives ramped it up after 2019." There was a lengthy delay between Reform UK Nigel Farage announcing Mr Jenrick had joined the party, and the ex-Tory’s arrival on the stage at the Westminster press conference. During that period, Mr Farage joked that his new recruit had not backed out, telling the audience: "He hasn’t changed his mind. Kemi hasn’t called him and asked him back."

Robert Jenrick speaks during a press conference announcing his decision to join Reform UK. Picture: Getty

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Nigel Farage said he would “buy Kemi lunch next week and say thank you” as he confirmed Jenrick was joining the party. It comes as Mr Jenrick was reported to have left material "lying around," which suggested his intentions to defect which included a speech and a "media plan." Mr Farage said: "I’ve had to think very quickly as to how I should respond to this, and I just want to say thank you to Kemi Badenoch, this is the latest Christmas present I’ve ever had." “The negotiations with Jenrick are over. There’s nothing more to be said or to be done.

It’s time for the truth. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) January 15, 2026

"You’ve handed me on a plate the man that is by far the most popular figure, 60% approval rating on ConHome. "You’ve perhaps today, really done anything more than anybody in history to help realign the centre-right of British politics, which is much needed against a dreadful Labour Government and increasingly worrying extreme left-wing voice in this country. "So I can’t offer you drinks all round, but I’ll buy Kemi lunch next week and say thank you. And on that note, I will welcome Robert Jenrick into this room and into Reform UK." Explaining his decision himself, Mr Jenrick hit out at rising migration and accused both Labour and the Conservatives of causing a "broke Britain."

Kemi Badenoch annoucned the sacking earlier on Thursday. Picture: PA

Mr Jenrick claimed he told Kemi Badenoch and her team that "the Conservative Party needed to change fundamentally, starting by acknowledging the state of Britain and owning up to the role we played in getting in there." He added: "I respect Kemi, but on all these issues, we were in different places. "Let me be clear: They doubled down. I can't kid myself any more. "The party hasn’t changed and it won’t.“The bulk of the party don’t get it. Don’t have the stomach for the radical change this country needs."