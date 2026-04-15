Tate Modern is an art gallery in London, housing the United Kingdom's national collection of international modern and contemporary art. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The recovery of a boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern has taken a "sad step back" his family have said as they attempt to raise further funds for his rehabilitation.

Jonty Bravery was convicted of attempted murder for throwing the child off the balcony at the London museum. Picture: Alamy

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The little boy had been on holiday in London with his family from France when he was attacked by 17-year-old Jonty Bravery in 2019. The child, who was six at the time of the attack in 2019, survived the 30m fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones. His attacker, autistic teenager Jonty Bravery, is serving a minimum 15-year jail term for his attempt to murder the boy. Read more: Britain’s shop workers are being driven out by abuse, violence and crime on the high street Read more:Online safety to come under scrutiny in next phase of Southport attack inquiry

Court artist sketch of Jonty Bravery in the Old Bailey in 2020. Picture: Alamy

His parents revealed on Tuesday that the recovery of their "little knight" has been "longer and more difficult than expected" after an operation in January. "He is still hospitalised in a rehabilitation centre because he is still unable to walk," they said in the update posted to a GoFundMe page set up by a British supporter of the family. "He has only been able to have weekend leave for the past three weeks, in a wheelchair, which frustrates him greatly: it feels like a sad step backward."

It comes after the family shared a more positive update back in October about the little boy's recovery, revealing he had reached his "long set" goal of being able to run, jump and swim once more. In the latest post the family said he was eager to walk again and resume a normal life outside of the rehabilitation centre "even if this normal life means spending half his time in treatment and only the other half at school." They have "finally" discovered a school appropriate for his needs, they added, which he visited prior to the operation. "Our little knight, as courageous as ever, continues to fight and train, and we will remain by his side to support him no matter what," the family continued.

Jonty Bravery in the Old Bailey in London in 2019. Picture: Alamy