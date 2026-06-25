'Too hot? Don't drive that bus': Sadiq backs bus drivers as he brands stifling working conditions 'unacceptable'
The Mayor of London's comments come after bus drivers told LBC that 'faulty' air cooling systems have sent cabin temperatures soaring beyond 40C - leaving some drivers off work with heatstroke
Sadiq Khan has labelled conditions aboard London buses 'unacceptable' after drivers told LBC of stifling conditions that even saw some drivers struck down with heatstroke.
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Speaking exclusively to LBC, the Mayor of London insisted "no bus driver should be working in conditions that are oppressive and not safe for them".
Highlighting that conversations around driver safety had taken place between bus operators and the mayor's office, Sadiq insisted drivers who refuse to work over safety fears "will not be penalised.”
“I’ve been very clear to the bus operators that it’s unacceptable," he told LBC.
"We’ve also said to the bus operators that they shouldn't use the excuse of bus performance indicators to put pressure on their bus drivers. They’ve been suspended."
It comes after one bus driver told LBC that temperature inside his booth had reached a sweltering 48C this week, as a record-breaking heatwave continues to grip the UK.
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"There’s no risk of a bus driver being penalised. This is personal to me - I don’t want any bus driver to work in conditions that are unacceptable in London in 2026," the mayor told LBC.
"Let me speak directly to bus drivers - if your cabin is too hot, I’ve given TFL permission, and told the bus operators, you must not be driving that bus.
"Please think about your personal safety, please think about your passengers - you will not be penalised.”
By law, all bus driver booths must be fitted with an air cooling or air conditioning system. But drivers claim units are often faulty, while older buses are said to have ineffective cooling systems, such as fans that blow hot air.
It comes as another driver told LBC the "twist" is that they "don’t specify it needs to work".
"There is no obligation for the operator to have working AC on the buses.”
It comes as temperatures in London have soared this week, with highs of above 30C recorded on Wednesday and Thursday.
There is no legal maximum temperature that London bus cabs are allowed to reach, which can quickly become extremely hot due to the greenhouse effect created by the glass screens flanking drivers.
One driver told LBC the temperature in his cab reached 40C in the shade on Wednesday when it was 36C outside, and soared beyond the range of his thermometer when in the sun.
“The other day, even with working AC, it was so hot in the cabin that I had to park it up in the shade for 20 minutes to cool down.”
He went on to say that the “steering wheel gets too hot to touch, as do the controls in the cab.
London bus drivers are being pushed to their limits during heatwaves like this 🌡️— Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) June 23, 2026
While temperatures hit 30°C+, driver cabs can soar above 40°C, creating dangerous working conditions that worsen fatigue, dehydration and stress.
Many drivers report faulty air conditioning,… pic.twitter.com/OF0bsREj7e
"The seat gets covered in sweat, and that can lead to not only a foul smell but also potential bacteria that can cause all sorts of issues.”
Last year, TfL commissioner Andy Lord said buses shouldn't be taken into service at all without working air conditioning, and added drivers had a “responsibility” to refuse to take the bus out if this was the case.
Asked if this policy applied to red London buses, Lorna Murphy, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “All driver cabs are fitted with air cooling systems and checks on these are taking place.
"If air cooling systems on a vehicle are not functioning and drivers do not feel they can carry out their duties safely, they should contact the controller to take a welfare break.”
One driver told LBC that despite reporting a problem with the air conditioning to his operator, Metroline, after his cab soared above 48C, he was told to “continue in service until a changeover was possible”.
He added: “Last year, during the June heatwave, I had heatstroke after a day and a half in a bus without air conditioning. I was suffering for the next few days with headaches, dizziness, and high blood pressure.”
A spokesperson for Metroline said it advised drivers "that if they feel unwell or affected by the heat at any time they should stop work, take a break to cool down and seek assistance where necessary.
"All of our buses are fitted with either air conditioning or AirChill cooling systems, which are routinely tested as part of our maintenance regime. When a defect is identified, buses are repaired or withdrawn from service.
"If an issue develops whilst in service, drivers know to report it immediately to our operations team, who can make arrangements for engineering assistance or a vehicle changeover at a safe location."
Another driver said he had heard of some people being “sent home sick” after asking their operators for comfort breaks, leading them to miss out on two days of work.
Unite officer Laura Johnson said the union would “robustly” defend any driver penalised for refusing to take out a bus in extreme heat.
“Some drivers do get worried that the operator might be a bit harsh, but no driver should be disciplined when refusing to take a bus out for health reasons,” she said.
But while operators “shouldn’t be forcing drivers to go out on a bus where there isn't an air cooling system in place, there’s no line that says it’s a hard no".
“Our advice is always - if you’re suffering from heat, take a break, take as many as you need, get somewhere cool, get cool water.”
It comes as the Mayor of London has called for maximum temperatures to be installed in schools and offices across London.
Hundreds of schools have closed this week, as temperatures across Europe soared above 40C.
Asked by LBC whether it was time for temperature limits restricting how hot and cold classrooms and workplaces can get, Sadiq Khan said: “I think there should be - both minimum and maximum.”
Sir Sadiq is expected to outline a hot weather plan to help organisations in London coordinate their response to extreme heat.
Asked if he would support enforcing a similar maximum temperature in buses, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: "The Mayor is in close contact with TfL during the heatwave and has asked that they work with bus operators to put in place more support for drivers, in addition to the comprehensive hot weather plan in place to protect all staff and customers during the warm weather.
"All driver cabs are fitted with air cooling systems and checks on these are taking place. If air cooling systems on a vehicle are not functioning and drivers do not feel they can carry out their duties safely, they should contact the controller to and stop driving, with no risk of penalties or detriment."