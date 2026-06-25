The Mayor of London's comments come after bus drivers told LBC that 'faulty' air cooling systems have sent cabin temperatures soaring beyond 40C - leaving some drivers off work with heatstroke

London bus displaying a Not In Service sign - as the Mayor of London told drivers not to fear potential penalties for prioritising health during the heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke, Joseph Draper & Danielle de Wolfe

Sadiq Khan has labelled conditions aboard London buses 'unacceptable' after drivers told LBC of stifling conditions that even saw some drivers struck down with heatstroke.

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Speaking exclusively to LBC, the Mayor of London insisted "no bus driver should be working in conditions that are oppressive and not safe for them". Highlighting that conversations around driver safety had taken place between bus operators and the mayor's office, Sadiq insisted drivers who refuse to work over safety fears "will not be penalised.” “I’ve been very clear to the bus operators that it’s unacceptable," he told LBC. "We’ve also said to the bus operators that they shouldn't use the excuse of bus performance indicators to put pressure on their bus drivers. They’ve been suspended." It comes after one bus driver told LBC that temperature inside his booth had reached a sweltering 48C this week, as a record-breaking heatwave continues to grip the UK. Read more: ‘We need maximum temperatures for schools and work,’ Sadiq Khan tells LBC Read more: UK heatwave in pictures: Brits bracing for record-breaking June temperatures with rare red warning in place

"There’s no risk of a bus driver being penalised. This is personal to me - I don’t want any bus driver to work in conditions that are unacceptable in London in 2026," the mayor told LBC. "Let me speak directly to bus drivers - if your cabin is too hot, I’ve given TFL permission, and told the bus operators, you must not be driving that bus. "Please think about your personal safety, please think about your passengers - you will not be penalised.”

By law, all bus driver booths must be fitted with an air cooling or air conditioning system. But drivers claim units are often faulty, while older buses are said to have ineffective cooling systems, such as fans that blow hot air. It comes as another driver told LBC the "twist" is that they "don’t specify it needs to work". "There is no obligation for the operator to have working AC on the buses.” It comes as temperatures in London have soared this week, with highs of above 30C recorded on Wednesday and Thursday.

A driver sent LBC video footage showing temperatures on his bus rising to 40C on a Unite thermometer. Picture: LBC

There is no legal maximum temperature that London bus cabs are allowed to reach, which can quickly become extremely hot due to the greenhouse effect created by the glass screens flanking drivers. One driver told LBC the temperature in his cab reached 40C in the shade on Wednesday when it was 36C outside, and soared beyond the range of his thermometer when in the sun. “The other day, even with working AC, it was so hot in the cabin that I had to park it up in the shade for 20 minutes to cool down.” He went on to say that the “steering wheel gets too hot to touch, as do the controls in the cab.

London bus drivers are being pushed to their limits during heatwaves like this 🌡️



While temperatures hit 30°C+, driver cabs can soar above 40°C, creating dangerous working conditions that worsen fatigue, dehydration and stress.



Many drivers report faulty air conditioning,… pic.twitter.com/OF0bsREj7e — Unite the union: join a union (@unitetheunion) June 23, 2026

"The seat gets covered in sweat, and that can lead to not only a foul smell but also potential bacteria that can cause all sorts of issues.” Last year, TfL commissioner Andy Lord said buses shouldn't be taken into service at all without working air conditioning, and added drivers had a “responsibility” to refuse to take the bus out if this was the case. Asked if this policy applied to red London buses, Lorna Murphy, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “All driver cabs are fitted with air cooling systems and checks on these are taking place. "If air cooling systems on a vehicle are not functioning and drivers do not feel they can carry out their duties safely, they should contact the controller to take a welfare break.”

There is no legal maximum temperature that London bus cabs are allowed to reach. Picture: Getty