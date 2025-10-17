Mayor of London celebrates birthday on board Fulham owner's £268m superyacht
Sir Sadiq Khan was welcomed onto the Kismet vessel for the private event hosted by Shahid Khan
Sir Sadiq Khan celebrated his 55th birthday partying with Fulham FC's billionaire owner on board a £268m superyacht.
Listen to this article
The Mayor of London was welcomed on the 122-metre luxury vessel, named Kismet, by businessman Shahid Khan for a private celebration, the Express reports.
Other friends also joined the bash celebrating on board the yacht, which boasts an onboard nightclub, swimming pool and its own submarine.
It was designed in Germany by Lürssen Yachts and features a sculpted jaguar on the bow in tribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, which is also owned by the businessman.
Read more: Starmer slams Aston Villa for banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans 'over security threats'
Read more: Sadiq Khan says 'From the river to the sea' chant is not antisemitic
A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "Sadiq attended a private event hosted by Shad, who is a friend," and confirmed that any hospitality received will be transparently declared.
The yacht was anchored near London Bridge when the Mayor joined the private celebration.
However, Conservative London Assembly member Neil Garratt acused the Mayor of "rubbing shoulders with billionaires" while London grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.
Shahid Khan, nicknamed 'Tash with the Cash,' is worth an estimated $13.3billion (£10.9billion) and also owns Fulham FC.
The 75-year-old studied in the US before making his fortunes through car parts manufacturer Flex-N-Gate.
Mr Garratt said: "As Londoners watch our economy being washed away under Labour’s disastrous handling of our finances, and the cost of living biting hard as we head into winter, Khan is rubbing shoulders with billionaires on yachts."