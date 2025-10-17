The Mayor of London was welcomed on the 122-metre luxury vessel, named Kismet, by businessman Shahid Khan for a private celebration, the Express reports.

Other friends also joined the bash celebrating on board the yacht, which boasts an onboard nightclub, swimming pool and its own submarine.

It was designed in Germany by Lürssen Yachts and features a sculpted jaguar on the bow in tribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team, which is also owned by the businessman.

