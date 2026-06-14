A recent report found a nearly 200% increase over the past two years in social media posts portraying London as dangerous or in decline

London City skyline viewed from the London Eye. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Sir Sadiq Khan has announced a £7 million campaign to showcase London to the world and tackle online “disinformation” that he says is harming the capital’s reputation.

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The Mayor of London said the city had been subjected to a “relentless and unprecedented attack of lies and hatred” on social media, describing online disinformation as a “global scourge”. The campaign, to be delivered by London & Partners, will launch in September and target audiences across Europe, the United States and Asia. It aims to promote the capital by celebrating London’s “rich heritage, world-class experiences, culture, creativity and role as a centre for innovation and trade”. Read More: Starmer vows to 'call time on a system that’s failing our kids' ahead of social media crackdown Read More: Assisted dying bill heading back to Parliament as MP says she wants to 'finish the job'

Sadiq Khan at the London Tech Week Conference 2026. Picture: Getty

A report published by the Greater London Authority (GLA) earlier this year found a nearly 200% increase over the past two years in social media posts portraying London as dangerous or in decline. Sir Sadiq said: “We are facing a relentless and unprecedented attack of lies and hatred from those wanting to damage our capital’s standing and our hugely important tourism industry. “Disinformation about London has become a truly global scourge. It’s a money-making industry pushing lies about our capital and preying on people’s fears around the world, so we must fight back on a global scale. “That’s why we’re creating this major new campaign to challenge these false narratives and demonstrate once again why there’s no better place in the world than London.”

The report said that one account used AI imagery to falsely claim that millions of people attended Unite The Kingdom. Picture: Getty