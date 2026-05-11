The mayor of London has hit back after being criticised by Donald Trump, saying it is “absurd” he has attracted so much attention from the US president.

Sir Sadiq Khan told the Big Issue magazine that London is the “antithesis” of all Mr Trump believes in.

He said: “It’s absurd that President Trump is obsessed with me. It’s like I’m living rent-free inside this guy’s head for 10 years now.

“President Trump, objectively speaking, is a nativist. He’s a protectionist and a unilateralist. He believes in mono-ethnicism. He believes in the superiority of his religion, Christianity, and of Americans.

“Look at London.