Sadiq Khan hints at fourth election run for London Mayor
Sir Sadiq has suggested he will once again throw his hat in the ring as part of the 2028 London mayoral elections.
The Mayor of London has hinted at plans to run for a fourth term in 2028, saying he has a "plan to deal with Reform".
Listen to this article
Sir Sadiq Khan heavily implied he would be running in the next City Hall contest, suggesting he has "already worked out" his campaign.
The Labour politician, who secured his third term in the job in May 2024, added he had considered a "strategy to deal with" both Reform UK and Count Binface.
There is no limit to the number of terms an individual can run as mayor.
Sir Sadiq, currently in his third term, is the record-holder for the longest time in the role.
The hint comes as Khan faces mounting pressure over the exodus of people from London over the cost of living, and property price concerns.
Last week, he hit back at those suggesting the city had become a dangerous place to live, and praised the "benefits" of immigration.
Speaking about 2028, Sir Sadiq also took aim at Reform UK's London mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, suggesting that she may not be backed by her party by the time the election rolls around.
"I don't want to have a campaign for a candidate that may not be the candidate in 2028," Sir Sadiq said.
"Once the election begins, we know who the candidates are. I will have a strategy to deal with both Count Binface and Reform."
The next Mayoral and London Assembly elections are expected to take place in May 2028.