The Mayor of London has hinted at plans to run for a fourth term in 2028, saying he has a "plan to deal with Reform".

Sir Sadiq Khan heavily implied he would be running in the next City Hall contest, suggesting he has "already worked out" his campaign.

The Labour politician, who secured his third term in the job in May 2024, added he had considered a "strategy to deal with" both Reform UK and Count Binface.

There is no limit to the number of terms an individual can run as mayor.

Sir Sadiq, currently in his third term, is the record-holder for the longest time in the role.

