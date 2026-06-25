Expanding access to public drinking water and blue spaces are among the priority areas of focus set out in the plan

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan gestures during a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo on June 18, 2026. Picture: Philip FONG / AFP via Getty Images

By Chay Quinn

Sadiq Khan has unveiled London's first-ever heat plan to keep Londoners safe during increasingly frequent heatwaves.

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Expanding access to public drinking water and blue spaces are among the priority areas of focus set out in the plan, entitled Heat Ready London. Sir Sadiq Khan said he hopes it will help tackle the “huge obstacles” the city faces with rising temperatures. It comes as the UK swelters in exceptional heat as the hottest ever June day was recorded, with provisional temperatures reaching 36.1C in Gosport, Hampshire, on Wednesday. Heat Ready London focuses on six key sectors: the built environment, business and economy, emergency preparedness, resilience and response, health and care, green space and nature and infrastructure. Read More: Heatwave grips Britain as at least 1000 schools close, trains cancelled and tourist attractions shut - and it’s going to be hotter today Read More: Britain’s electricity grid operator cancels power warning amid heatwave

As the hottest ever day in June is recorded, the breaking of a fifty-year 36 degrees Celcius recorded in southern England, visitors to the capital walk over Westminster Bridge, on 24th June 2026. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

The plan sets out a series of objectives, which includes protecting Londoners from the health impacts of rising temperatures and prioritising vulnerable people in high-risk areas. Other objectives include ensuring buildings and green spaces are adapted to heat and provide shade, maintaining essential services and supporting economic resilience. Some 37 areas of focus are set out in the report for the plan – including expanding access to cooling spaces and public drinking water. Other focus points include adapting the highest risk homes to protect the vulnerable, expanding access to blue spaces, strengthening health and care system resilience and improving the resilience of critical infrastructure such as travel. Sir Sadiq said: “Rising temperatures are no longer a future threat – they are becoming a growing reality for Londoners. “It is affecting our communities, from homes and high streets to schools, hospitals and care services. "That is why I am proud to unveil Heat Ready London, London’s first ever heat plan. “This is a new vision that will help tackle the huge obstacles we face with rising temperatures.”