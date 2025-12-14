Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage has faced accusations of racism at his old school from former peers - which he denies.

Sadiq Khan reveals long-lasting impact of racist abuse as he slams Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Sadiq Khan has revealed the long-lasting impact of the racism he faced as a teen, as he criticised Nigel Farage for trivialising accusations against him from his school days as "banter".

Mr Farage has been accused by a number of former pupils of being responsible for alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years. The Mayor of London rejected the notion that offensive racial comments could be deemed "banter". He told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday: "It didn't feel like banter when I was called the P word. It didn't feel like banter when people made me feel unwelcome in a country I was born and raised in. And that is so offensive." Sir Sadiq recalled his own memories of facing racist abuse at school. "I still remember now, and I'm 55 years old, how I felt being racially abused as a 11 year old, 12 year old, 14 year old, it doesn't leave you," he said. "And it's difficult to articulate the impact it has on you, how it changes how you behave, how it changes how you present yourself. And so when I hear the adults who talk about their experiences at the receiving end of alleged racism from Nigel Farage, I find it incredibly credible and believable." Read more: Nigel Farage's former school responds to claims Reform leader made racist comments as student Read more: Richard Tice blasts claims he made Nigel Farage's life harder over racist school allegations as 'nonsense'

Farage has denied the claims. Picture: Alamy

Sir Sadiq said he could not speak on whether or not Mr Farage did what he is accused of. The Reform UK leader responded to the accusations by saying he “categorically” did not racially abuse his fellow pupils at Dulwich College. “I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way,” he said, later adding that if he had, it was “not with intent”. Mr Farage said that what could have been considered “banter in a playground” could be interpreted in “the modern light of day in some sort of way”. Sir Sadiq said he is unable to get over how he felt when he faced racist abuse as a teenager. "As you asked me a question, I'm starting to feel how I felt. You don't forget it, Lewis," he said. "And so there are so many people I've seen on TV, I've heard on the radio, who were at the receiving end at Dulwich College. They're articulating feelings that I've got, they're behaving in a way that I relate to. "And so, yes, it was a long time ago. The response should be either an apology, I've changed my views. But to trivialise it by calling it banter is just so offensive to those of us who've been victims of racism."

The Headmaster of Dulwich College, where Mr Farage was a pupil, has responded to the accusations of racism at the school. Robert Milne said any racist comments are “wholly incompatible with the values the College holds". "What we can unequivocally state is that the behaviours described are entirely at odds with the Dulwich College of today," he wrote in a letter to former Dulwich pupil Jean-Pierre Lihou. Mr Lihou has accused Mr Farage of enacting a campaign of anti-semitism against him during their time together at the school. He also alleges Mr Farage "had a big issue with anyone called Patel". Another formerclassmate Peter Ettedgui, now an Emmy- and Bafta-winning director, said Farage “repeatedly” approached him and said “Hitler was right”, while they were both pupils.