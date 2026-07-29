Currently, none of London’s rivers are assessed as being in “good” condition.

Five times more sewage flowed into London’s rivers in 2023 than the year before. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, has launched a 10-year Clean Rivers and Waterways plan to transform London’s rivers.

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The project aims to rid London's waterways of pollution, making them safe and accessible for Londoners and ensuring nature and wildlife can thrive. It will focus on ten key locations across London where the restoration of blue and green spaces can deliver the fastest and widest benefits for Londoners. London’s rivers and waterways stretch across more than 600 kilometres of the city but have suffered decades of neglect and pollution. Five times more sewage flowed into London’s rivers in 2023 than the year before, with devastating consequences for wildlife. Read more: England's most prolific polluters hand water boss extra £1.3m - despite ban on bonuses Read more: Water supply 'returning to normal' after Gatwick Airport runs dry

Sadiq Khan launches London rivers and waterways clean-up plan. Picture: Alamy

Today, none of London’s rivers are assessed as being in “good” condition and the equivalent of 1.8 Olympic-sized swimming pools of sewage-polluted water is discharged into London’s rivers from misconnected properties every day. More than 50 partners, including boroughs, water companies, charities and community groups, were brought together to develop the Clean Rivers and Waterways plan for London. To help kick-start the 10-year plan, which is backed by £1.8 billion from partners over five years, the Mayor has pledged an additional £ 2.7 million to support new blue and green restoration projects in the city over the next three years. This boosts the existing £13.55m he has already pledged to transform the capital’s waterways.

Ten locations across the city have been chosen to deliver fast, transformational change for millions of Londoners: River Brent catchment (Barnet, Brent, Harrow, Ealing, Hounslow): Reducing sewage pollution by resolving incorrectly plumbed pipes, alongside new opportunities for walking and a better environment for wildlife in West London Regional Park and a new marathon-length park spanning four London boroughs.

Yeading Brook (Harrow, Hillingdon): delivering a major rewilding programme to restore the brook to a more natural state, creating a more biodiverse and resilient riverbank.

Upper Lea Valley (Enfield, Haringey, Waltham Forest): creating natural sustainable drainage systems to reduce river pollution and flood risk, alongside opportunities to restore sections of lost rivers.

Lower Lea Valley and Royal Docks (Newham, Tower Hamlets): transforming the waterfront and improving access to inclusive water-based activities, including delivering safe open-water safety sessions.

Grand Union Canal (Brent, Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham): upgrading the canal towpaths and regenerating the waterside to enable better access to the canal and more water-based activities.

Salmons Brook and Pymmes Brook (Enfield): restoring the landscape and creating wetlands to reduce pollution and risk of flooding.

River Roding (Newham, Barking and Dagenham): improving access to the riverside, alongside engaging the local community in habitat restoration and water quality monitoring.

Ravensbourne catchment (Croydon, Bromley, Lewisham): restoring habitats and improving access along the river, restoring sections of the river to its natural state, to reduce flood risk and improve biodiversity.

Wandle catchment (Croydon, Wandsworth, Sutton, Merton): restoring the rare chalk stream and enhancing the riverbank through a new vision for Wandle Valley Regional Park, restoring habitats, creating fish superhighways, improving public access and community engagement and exploring opportunities to restore lost rivers.

Lower Crane Valley (Hounslow, Richmond): creating a new 40km riverside trail, restoring the river to its natural state and improving habitats for wildlife.