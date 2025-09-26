Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has said he doesn't believe in a blanket ban on balaclavas. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Sadiq Khan has told LBC people should "challenge" those wearing balaclavas in places where it is "clearly inappropriate".

The Mayor of London took questions from callers today with James O'Brien on Speak to Sadiq. When quizzed by caller Raj from Manchester about the use of balaclavas, Sir Sadiq admitted there are some instances where they are appropriate such as when riding a motorbike or when it's cold. But, he went on to say other times there was "no justification or excuse" for other instances such as when entering a bank or building society. He also said balaclavas should never be worn at Notting Hill Carnival.

"The police will challenge you if you're wearing a balaclava. The only reason, as Raj has alluded to, you're wearing a balaclava when its 25 degrees, during carnival, is to hide your identity because you're up to no good. But, he admitted a blanket ban on them is "not something I subscribe to". He added one of the joys of living in a democracy is to wear whatever you like whether it's a balaclava, hijab or a mini skirt.

Sir Sadiq says police will challenge people wearing balaclavas where not needed. Picture: Getty

Answering a question about his own political ambitions, the London mayor said he has the "best job in politics" so there is "no reason" he'd give it up. He confirmed it is his intention to run for a fourth term, and said: "I love what I'm doing, and Londoners have lent me their votes, not on one, not on two, but on three occasions. "As long as I continue to feel I can deliver for this great city of ours, I'll carry on being the mayor." Sir Sadiq's comments come after Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership in an intervention that has fuelled speculation he could be seeking a return to Westminster. Speaking of Mr Burnham's recent comments, Sir Sadiq said: "I think Andy's raising legitimate concerns... and he's entitled to do so." Asked by James O’Brien whether Mr Burnham was going further than that and manoeuvring for leadership of the Labour Party, Sir Sadiq said that was “your characterisation”. Mr Burnham said the Labour government needed a "proper plan for the country", including one to beat Reform UK, and offered "to support the prime minister" in developing fresh policies.