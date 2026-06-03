Sadiq Khan accuses Farage and Tories of using Henry Nowak's death for political ends
The Mayor of London used the opportunity to slam those whom he suggested were using the crime for their own ends
Sadiq Khan has accused Nigel Farage and the Tories of using the murder of Henry Nowak for political means in LBC's State of London debate.
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After being asked about Nowak's murder and protests following the conviction of his killer, Vickrum Digwa, the Mayor of London used the opportunity to slam those whom he suggested were using the crime for their own ends.
Sir Sadiq told LBC's State of London debate: "I've been grappling with this for the last 10 years... My starting point's got to be to talk about the video I've seen of Henry's death: It's heartbreaking. I speak as a dad; it's just heartbreaking.
Alluding to their request after Digwa was jailed for life, "None of us can imagine what Henry's family are going through, but the dignity with which his family responded is quite remarkable as well. They actually went on record and said they do not want this to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. Their words, not mine."
Taking aim at the likes of Nigel Farage, Sir Sadiq added: "The thesis they have [is that] the pendulum has swung too far the other way.
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The fear of being called racist was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak’s murder.— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 2, 2026
We should respond to this with pure cold rage.
Britain’s historic way of life is being thrown away. pic.twitter.com/4N6vL76q1F
"And all I'd say gently in response to that is Dame Louise Casey, who's an impartial, independent person, went into the Met Police Service and examined [it] and found, in her words, not mine, the Met Police Service was institutionally racist, institutionally homophobic and institutionally misogynistic.
"We can't allow these maverick politicians to steer us, of course, because we haven't yet got the police service that Londoners deserve."
Addressing Farage's comments directly when pressed by LBC's James O'Brien, the Mayor added: "When I saw him in Parliament today, and I saw the interview he gave afterwards on mainstream radio, I can understand why people are terrified at the idea of this man being the Prime Minister."
Sir Sadiq's condemnation follows a similar rebuke towards the Reform UK leader from the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday.
Sir Keir accused Farage of "exploiting" the death of Henry Nowak and "appealing for rage" in a fiery exchange during PMQs.
The PM said that Mr Farage's calls for rage following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak were "unforgivable".
Mr Farage had told the House of Commons Britain was living under "two-tier policing" and said: "The instructions that are given to police officers from police bosses are clear and written down in ink. It says you must treat different ethnic groups in different ways."
Referring to violent protests against police last night which left 11 officers and a dog injured, Farage said public anger was "in danger of getting considerably worse" as he called on the PM to "take some action" to end two-tier policing.
Hitting back, a furious Sir Keir said: "I don't believe there's two-tier policing in this country.