Sadiq Khan has accused Nigel Farage and the Tories of using the murder of Henry Nowak for political means in LBC's State of London debate.

After being asked about Nowak's murder and protests following the conviction of his killer, Vickrum Digwa, the Mayor of London used the opportunity to slam those whom he suggested were using the crime for their own ends.

Sir Sadiq told LBC's State of London debate: "I've been grappling with this for the last 10 years... My starting point's got to be to talk about the video I've seen of Henry's death: It's heartbreaking. I speak as a dad; it's just heartbreaking.

Alluding to their request after Digwa was jailed for life, "None of us can imagine what Henry's family are going through, but the dignity with which his family responded is quite remarkable as well. They actually went on record and said they do not want this to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. Their words, not mine."

Taking aim at the likes of Nigel Farage, Sir Sadiq added: "The thesis they have [is that] the pendulum has swung too far the other way.

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