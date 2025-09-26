Sir Sadiq Khan said he recognises Andy Burnham's "legitimate concerns" about the Prime Minister, but has confirmed he has no intentions of standing for parliament himself.

Answering a question about his own political ambitions on Speak to Sadiq on LBC, the London mayor said he has the "best job in politics" so there is "no reason" he'd give it up.

He confirmed it is his intention to run for a fourth term, and said: "I love what I'm doing, and Londoners have lent me their votes, not on one, not on two, but on three occasions. As long as I continue to feel I can deliver for this great city of ours, I'll carry on being the mayor."

Sir Sadiq's comments come after Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said MPs are privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership in an intervention that has fuelled speculation he could be seeking a return to Westminster.

Speaking of Mr Burnham's recent comments, Sir Sadiq said: "I think Andy's raising legitimate concerns... and he's entitled to do so."

Asked by James O’Brien whether Mr Burnham was going further than that and manoeuvring for leadership of the Labour Party, Sir Sadiq said that was “your characterisation”.

Mr Burnham said the Labour government needed a "proper plan for the country", including one to beat Reform UK, and offered "to support the prime minister" in developing fresh policies.

