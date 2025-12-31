Residents living near Primrose Hill shared their anger after opaque green hoarding was installed around the park in an "unprecedented" measure to prevent revellers from entering to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has said he’s “not sure” why the Royal Parks have closed Primrose Hill, but “can understand” security concerns ahead of the New Year's Eve firework display.

It comes after residents living near Primrose Hill shared their anger after opaque green hoarding was installed around the park in an "unprecedented" measure to prevent revellers from entering to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks. The Camden park has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 people celebrated New Year's Eve there - but this year it is shut, with the gates locked from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on New Year's Day. Sections of the park have been cordoned off with solid hoarding and temporary fencing, while other parts have just the temporary fencing to prevent would-be spectators from entering. The mayor told LBC's Joseph Draper that the Royal Parks' decision to close off the popular Camden Park is "disappointing", but that he will work with the charity to see "what can happen next year". Read more: Outrage at 'grotesque' fencing around London park to stop New Year’s Eve revelry Read more: Australia, Japan, and South Korea ring in 2026 as world starts to celebrate New Year

Fencing surrounding Primrose Hill which has been installed around the park ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Picture: Alamy

A sign on the fencing surrounding Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

He said: “I've just seen a statement from the Met Police service who confirmed that they provided 150 police last year in relation to the Royal Parks at Primrose Hill. "And the police work incredibly hard all year round, including tonight as well. "I'm not sure what the reason the Royal Parks have for cancelling Primrose Hill, but I can understand if there's 30 or 40,000 odd people at a Royal Park there are concerns around security. “It is disappointing for those people who wanted to go to the Royal Park to watch the fireworks. And I know the charity must have taken the decision with a heavy heart and it's disappointing. "We’ll work with the charity to see what can happen next year."

The annual New Year's Eve London fireworks in Primrose Hill have been cancelled. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, previously said that the capacity to manage crowds of the size usually watching the fireworks event would be “severely diminished” in part due to the closure of The Metropolitan Police’s Royal Parks Operational Command Unit. A spokesperson for the charity said on Monday: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve was not taken lightly. Last year an estimated 30,000 people visited Primrose Hill to view the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve firework display. “This was not an organised event with an event organiser but a gathering in open parkland and we have limited controls that we can deploy to ensure public safety. Therefore, we have decided that Primrose Hill will be closed and locked from 8pm on December 30 until January 1. “We have been working closely with the Metropolitan Police by encouraging anyone without a ticket to the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks to make alternative arrangements.” Commander Nick John, who is in charge of the Met’s New Year’s Eve policing, said: “The Royal Parks are urging people not to try to gather at Primrose Hill this year and we would echo those calls. “Please make alternative plans. Anyone trying to access the park will find that it is not possible.” Scotland Yard confirmed there would be a police presence in Primrose Hill to “respond to criminality” but added that preventing access to the park is not its responsibility. The Royal Parks declined to comment further.

Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben and the London Eye just after midnight on January 1, 2023. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

New Years' Eve fireworks are seen over the London skyline from Lift 109 at Battersea Power Station on January 01, 2023. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images