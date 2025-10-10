The Mayor of London believed the phrase, which is frequently chanted at pro-Palestinian marches, depends on the context in which it is used.

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Sadiq Khan says the “From the river to the sea” chant is not antisemitic and dismissed claims that it calls for the destruction of the state of Israel.

The Mayor of London believed the phrase, which is frequently chanted at pro-Palestinian marches, depends on the context in which it is used. But his critics labelled the Labour politician a "disgrace", arguing that the slogan calls for "wiping the world's only Jewish state of the map". Read more: Gaza ceasefire comes into effect, Israeli military says Read more: Father of Manchester synagogue terrorist Jihad al-Shamie calls for unity one week on from attack

Sir Sadiq made the comments a week after protests took place on the evening of the Manchester synagogue attack. Susan Hall, the leader of the City Hall Conservatives, asked him during Mayor’s Question Time at City Hall: Do you think to scream ‘From the river to the sea’, which they’re doing during these hate marches, is appropriate? Do you think it is anti-Semitic?” Sir Sadiq replied: “I don’t think it is anti-Semitic and I think it’s all about context. "Some slogans can be anti-Semitic, but it’s all about context. And in certain contexts, yes, those slogans are anti-Semitic. In other contexts, they're not." The full chant goes: "From the river to the sea. Palestine will be free." It refers to the land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, where the state of Israel lies. Pro-Palestinian supporters say the slogan refers to the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. But critics say it calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Sir James Cleverly, the shadow communities secretary, told the Telegraph" "‘From the River to the Sea’ is a chant that calls for wiping the world’s only Jewish state from the map. It is patently absurd to claim it is not anti-Semitic. "Against a backdrop of regular hate marches on the streets of London, Sadiq Khan has once again let the capital’s Jewish community down." Lord Austin, a former Labour minister who campaigns against antisemitism, said the chant "calls for the destruction of Israel and the murder of millions of its Jewish citizens". He added that it was "disturbing" that the mayor was "siding with these racists and bigots". Pro-Palestinian groups were criticised for holding protests against Israeli actions in Gaza on the evening of the Manchester synagogue attack. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood slammed organisers for allowing the protests to go ahead. calling them “un-British”. Ms Hall claimed protesters at London's Liverpool Street station were “screaming chants at passing commuters”. Addressing Sir Sadiq, she said: “Protesters could be heard chanting ‘From the river to the sea’ and describing Israel as a ‘terror state’. On the day of the Manchester terror attack, was that behaviour appropriate?” He replied: “No, I don’t think it was.”