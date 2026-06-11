The Mayor's comments come amid an ongoing feud with The Soho Society

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan delivers a speech during London Tech Week at Olympia on June 08, 2026 in London. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Sadiq Khan has branded complaints from Soho residents about plans to keep bars and pubs in the area open at night as "a bit silly".

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The London Mayor's comments come amid an ongoing feud with The Soho Society, which recently voted in its AGM for a new licensing mandate that will see it challenge all new applications for bars and restaurants in the central London area, including renewals of existing licences. The Society argues that as nightlife in the area has intensified, the infrastructure needed to accommodate it has not kept pace with that growth, most notably in policing, dispersal plans, and safety. But restaurant and bar owners have previously hit out at the Soho Society’s plans, warning it could “destroy Soho’s reputation on the international stage” as the entertainment district of the capital. Read more: 'You need to give up': Met police chief's warning to phone snatch gangs in London - as new 'kill switch' makes stolen handsets 'unusable bricks' Read more: Palantir deal 'would have saved 700 jobs', says Met Police chief

Complaining about nightlife when you *checks notes* choose to live in Soho is like living in South Kensington and complaining about the museums.⁰⁰Or moving to Hackney and grumbling about creatives. Living in Richmond and hating green space. ⁰⁰It's all getting a bit silly,… — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) June 11, 2026

Sir Sadiq took to social media on Thursday to criticise those making the complaints, he has previously said that "NIMBY" councillors from Westminster Council are holding up plans to get the city's nighttime economy booming. He wrote on X: "Complaining about nightlife when you *checks notes* choose to live in Soho is like living in South Kensington and complaining about the museums. "Or moving to Hackney and grumbling about creatives. "Living in Richmond and hating green space. "It's all getting a bit silly, isn't it?"

Shoppers and visitors out on Oxford Street on 23rd May 2026 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images