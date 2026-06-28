Writing for LBC today, the Mayor says new powers will allow City Hall to fight NIMBYism

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan wrote for LBC today about his new licensing powers. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Sadiq Khan has announced £500,000 to boost al fresco dining in London and new powers to give City Hall greater control over licensing decisions.

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Sadiq Khan said he wants London to have “the biggest ever summer for al fresco dining in the capital’s history”. Picture: Getty

The London mayor also said the current system is “outdated, inconsistent and frankly illogical”, and argued that businesses looking to open or expand in London have faced a licensing system that is “incredibly difficult to navigate, and extremely costly”. He also said licensing decisions have often been skewed towards “a handful of highly vocal residents” rather than the wider interests of Londoners, businesses and the capital’s economy. He has described the new powers as a “genuinely once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild London’s night-time economy”. The Summer Streets fund is part of that push, with large projects in Barking and Dagenham, Brent, Greenwich and Lambeth aiming to transform town centres with outdoor dining, markets, live performances and sports screenings.

Sadiq Khan launched the TfL hopper fare, a single fare for unlimited bus and tram journeys for weekends this summer. Picture: Alamy