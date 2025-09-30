Sadiq Khan has hailed the success of the Ulez zone. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The mayor of London has hailed the success of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) as new Government data revealed that the capital has met legal limits for toxic nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution for the first time.

Sir Sadiq Khan said he is “thrilled” that London has achieved the “historic milestone”. In 2019, experts at Kings College London estimated that without further action it would take 193 years for London to meet legal limits, but City Hall said Sir Sadiq has achieved this aim in nine years. The figures, published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on Tuesday, revealed that London met the air quality standards regulations for the first time in 2024, while Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool exceeded those limits. Sir Sadiq extended the controversial scheme from everywhere within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs on August 29 2023, creating the world’s biggest pollution charging zone. Read more: Sadiq Khan 'received death threats' over Ulez expansion that 'has become a proxy for the culture wars' Read more: Laurence Fox faces trial in 2026 accused of encouraging Ulez camera destruction

ULEZ Ultra Low Emission Zone Sign London - Signs for the new Ultra Low Emission Zone in central London implemented by Transport for London TFL in 2019. Picture: Alamy