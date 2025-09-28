Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump accused Sir Sadiq of doing a “terrible job”, adding that “crime in London is through the roof”, in their long-running war of words.

The mayor of London has hit back at politicians “spreading misinformation”. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The mayor of London has hit back at politicians “spreading misinformation” about safety in the capital as new data showed the number of violent crimes leading to injury has fallen in every borough over the past year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Figures from the mayor’s office for policing and crime, which compare the 12 months ending in August with the previous 12 months, showed there were 8,749 fewer crimes which resulted in someone being hurt – a drop of nearly 12% – across the capital over that time. While all 32 boroughs have seen a reduction, Havering in east London recorded the largest drop, with such crimes down by 16.3%, followed by Enfield in north London where they fell by 16.1%.

Greenwich saw the smallest decrease with 4.3%, followed by Kensington and Chelsea with a drop of 4.6%. Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said: “We’ve seen a number of politicians here and across the globe talking down London and spreading misinformation about crime and safety in the capital. “The evidence is clear, our approach to tackling crime and its complex causes works. It’s driving down violence right across the capital.” Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump accused Sir Sadiq of doing a “terrible job”, adding that “crime in London is through the roof”, in their long-running war of words. Sir Sadiq continued: “Violent crime with injury is down in every single London borough and that is testament to the incredible work of our brave police officers – who are arresting more than 1,000 additional suspects each month and solving crimes that involve victims at double the rate they were a year ago. "This is alongside the prevention work in our communities led by London’s violence reduction unit which has delivered over 450,000 positive opportunities and activities to divert young people away from violence and exploitation. "One death and one crime will always be one too many and that’s why I’m working with partners and the Government, to build on this progress and enhance our collective efforts to drive down every single crime wherever it happens in our great capital city to deliver a safer London for everyone.” According to the mayor’s office, overall homicides in London are at a 10-year low, with the capital’s rate lower than in Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Madrid and all major US cities.

US president Donald Trump has claimed in an address to the United Nations that London wants to "go to sharia law". Picture: Getty

The rate of homicide was down by 17% in the 12-month period to June this year compared with the 12-month period to May 2016. Analysis of Office for National Statistics data, recorded in the 12 months to March this year, showed Londoners are less likely to be a victim of violent crime (26.4 offences per 1,000 population) than across the rest of England and Wales (31.9 offences per 1,000 population). Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams said: “Violence with injury is down in every single borough – a clear sign that our approach is making a difference. Homicide is now at its lowest level in a decade, violent crime resulting in injury has fallen and firearms discharges are less than half what they were seven years ago. “We’re targeting the most dangerous individuals, disrupting criminal networks, and investing in prevention to protect those most at risk. “That’s why fewer people are being hurt, fewer lives are being lost, and London is becoming a safer city. “We won’t stop until every Londoner feels safe, wherever they live, work, or go to school. We’re committed to listening, learning, and improving, so that our progress is not just sustained, but accelerated.” The Tories rejected the suggestion that London is safer. Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Sadiq Khan seems to be the only person who thinks there is no crime problem in London.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Sadiq Khan seems to be the only person who thinks there is no crime problem in London". Picture: Getty