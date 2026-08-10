Conservative Westminster councillors want newly licensed pubs to serve last orders at 10pm and have nightclubs shut by midnight on weekends.

Sir Sadio Kahn is in a row with Westminster Council over its new licensing policy proposals. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Sadiq Khan has hit out at a central London council’s proposals to prevent new pubs and bars from opening in Soho and the West End and have existing ones serve last orders by 10pm.

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The London Mayor, who this year was granted new powers to intervene in licensing decisions, has asked the Tory-run Westminster City Council to scrap the policies The fresh row comes after a clash last week over plans to ban so-called “vertical drinking” in the area. According to that draft proposal, the council is “concerned” about restaurants and bars in the West End operating as “vertical drinking premises, where customers consume alcohol whilst standing throughout the evening.” The council is also seeking to favour hospitality businesses that only operate up until 10pm. Conservative Westminster councillors reportedly suggest that newly licensed pubs should serve last orders at 10pm, while nightclubs must shut by 11.30pm on weekdays and at midnight on weekends. Read more: The end of standing at Soho pubs? Council wants fewer crowds and more table service - and suggests last orders at 10pm Read more: No10 wades in to row over plan to limit standing drinks in Soho

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Westminster's draft propsals. Picture: Getty

The propsal also describes the entire Soho and the West End area as a “cumulative impact zone”. This means new pubs, bars and night clubs should only be allowed to open in exceptional circumstances. There are also plans to label Mayfair and the Victoria area as special zones , restricting nightlife because of noise and other “nuisance behaviours”. Sir Sadiq says new bars and pubs should be allowed to open and the “core hours” policy should be scrapped to allow venues to stay open late into the night. He has asked the council to “remove this cumulative impact policy altogether, instead setting out a positive vision of the economic growth that is being promoted, rather than the activity that is to be restricted”. Sir Sadiq wrote in a formal letter to the council: “London’s bars, clubs, pubs, and live music venues are the beating heart of our global city, bringing communities together and filling our streets with life and laughter. “The capital’s nightlife sector supports 630,000 jobs and contributes more than £21 billion to Britain’s economy every year. “Yet, for too long, an outdated, inconsistent, and illogical licensing system has treated London’s nightlife like a luxury, rather than recognising it for the essential and extraordinary national asset it is.” The mayor has pointed to Home Office alcohol licensing data showing that just 41 licence applications were made in the West End cumulative impact area in 2023-24, with just 16 granted. He said the draft proposals “undermine City Hall’s efforts to make London’s nightlife the best in the world” and accused Westminster of taking licensing decisions skewed towards the interests of a handful of highly vocal residents and councillors, without giving enough weight to the effects on London’s wider economy and culture." Sir Sadiq added: “Westminster’s proposed approach would, if adopted, undermine City Hall’s efforts, supported by London businesses and others, including UK Hospitality, the Night Time Industries Association and Music Venue Trust, to make London’s nightlife the best in the world.“

Westminster Council advises that new pubs should favour fixed seating over "vertical drinking" and ordering at the bar. Picture: Getty