The former agricultural students have been banned from owning animals for 10 years.

Leighton Ashby, 22, and Oakley Hollands, 20, were sentenced to two years in prison and 20 months in a young offenders’ institution. Picture: Sussex police

By Ella Bennett

Two “sadistic” former agricultural students have been jailed after kicking a sheep to death and inserting fireworks into it.

Leighton Ashby, 22, and Oakley Hollands, 20, were sentenced to two years in prison and 20 months in a young offenders' institution, respectively, for the "truly shocking" case at Hove Crown Court on Monday. The pair had been studying at Plumpton Agricultural College when they had been drinking and decided to drive up to Ditchling Beacon to chase sheep in November 2023. Judge Jeremy Gold KC said the pair caught a Romsey ewe, which they then "kicked and beat to death for your own perverse satisfaction".

The men were sentenced at Hove Crown Court. Picture: Alamy