No one should ever have to choose between having a roof over their head and personal safety.

Yet this is the devastating reality for thousands of domestic abuse survivors.

More than one in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, and behind every number is a life in danger.

As the Senior Operations Manager at Refuge, the UK’s largest specialist domestic abuse charity, I’ve heard directly from survivors who say the fear of not knowing where they’ll go if they leave is so overwhelming, they feel they can’t escape.

Heartbreakingly, some family members who have lost loved ones to domestic homicide have told us they believe access to safe, suitable accommodation could have prevented the atrocities committed.

Housing is not just about shelter. It’s often a matter of life or death.

But accommodation alone does not equal safety. For many survivors, traditional communal refuge spaces can be inaccessible or unsuitable.

Disabled women frequently share stories of refuges with stairs they can’t climb, kitchens they can’t use, or rooms that do not meet their basic needs. For neurodiverse survivors, communal living can disrupt routines and cause sensory overload.

Without accessible refuges, many survivors will remain trapped in abuse – or at risk of homelessness.

That’s why Refuge developed its dispersed accommodation model – tailored, secure housing that meets survivors’ diverse needs. These standalone properties – from apartments to three-bedroom houses – offer independence, stability and safety.

Seemingly small things, like eating together at a dinner table or having a private bedroom, are vital to healing. For larger families, this model provides the space and privacy they need to recover.

Among our properties is a bungalow purpose-built for accessibility, complete with ramps, wide doorways and height-adjustable kitchen worktops. For survivors with physical disabilities, this means they no longer have to choose between accessibility and safety – they can have both, in a space designed for them.

Another common barrier is pets. Survivors often tell us they delay leaving abuse because they can’t bear to give up a beloved animal. Our dispersed homes make it possible to bring those companions with them, removing yet another painful obstacle.

Refuge now manages 29 dispersed properties, with six more on the way. But demand far outstrips supply – and countless women and children still urgently need a safe place to call home.

That’s why our new partnership with Omaze is so vital. The guaranteed £1 million donation will enable us to expand our property portfolio and provide more life-saving accommodation to women and their families than ever before. While some of our current properties are leased, these new homes will be owned by us, strengthening the long-term sustainability of our dispersed model.

Entering the draw helps to give more survivors their own front door – and the chance to rebuild their lives free from fear.

Because safe homes don’t just change lives – they save them.

____________________

Rachel Shuter is a Senior Operations Manager at Refuge, developing and managing the charity’s accommodation provisions for survivors of domestic abuse.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk