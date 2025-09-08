On Friday, 25th July, the UK turned the corner on online safety as Ofcom’s deadline for age verification came into force. It was a Big Bang moment for the regulator and the Online Safety Act; in the first weekend, millions of age checks were logged on sites that host or share adult content as the media rushed to deliver their verdict on implementation. Six weeks on, the noise that accompanied ‘AV Day’ has died down significantly, and age checks are quickly becoming the new normal.

These safeguards are already reshaping how young people experience the digital world for the better. Through widespread adoption of methods like email-based or facial-age estimation, platforms can not only determine if visitors are old enough to access adult content but also deter underage users from chancing their arm or stumbling across it accidentally. This is critical, especially as new data from the Children’s Commissioner shows children are on average only 13 when they first encounter adult content online, with 59% reporting seeing pornography online by accident.

In the meantime, the hard work goes on to build upon these firm foundations. Age verification can and will improve, becoming quicker, more efficient and reducing the very slim margins of error. Importantly, young people’s encounters with extreme, adult or age-inappropriate material will drop dramatically, cutting down the potential for online harms.

Critics have dubbed the Act a “war on privacy”, suggesting a groundswell of users ready to dodge age checks with spoofing methods like VPNs. Yet behind the bombast, there is no popular revolt. According to research from Ipsos, only 7% of Brits have downloaded a VPN because of the Act, while 7 in 10 adults support age verification. The message is clear: most users recognise that age checks on high-risk platforms are a fair trade-off for fewer children encountering violent, pornographic, or otherwise harmful content. Age assurance isn’t about curtailing adult freedoms, but rather about raising the bar so that the internet is safer for all.

The Act is not a case of British exceptionalism, but rather part of a global shift in online safety, where age verification is playing a leading role. Across Europe, Australia and the United States, governments are introducing a raft of new legislation requiring age checks, as creating age-appropriate experiences for children online takes centre stage worldwide.

The new frontier in age verification will be continuing to innovate beyond today’s child vs. adult checks, and combining age assurance with other safeguarding tools, such as content moderation or consent management. This means ensuring that an eight-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 17-year-old each see content and features appropriate for their age, whether they’re watching videos, playing games, or tuning in to livestreams online.

To make this a reality, we need public buy-in to go beyond principled support, recognising the practical benefits of age assurance and seeing it not as a barrier but as a bridge to a safer internet. Tools like email-based age estimation, which our data shows is the preferred option for nearly three-quarters of adult website users, can help drive this shift. Based around data millions of us share every day, it is designed to be more inclusive and feel less intrusive than ID uploads or face scans, normalising the age check process and building trust. Changing this mindset will drive the success of the Online Safety Act and sustain momentum in changing our digital experiences for the better.

____________________

Andy Lulham is Chief Operating Officer at online safety provider Verifymy.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk