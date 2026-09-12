Saffie Osborne has made the history books after becoming the first woman to ride the winner of a British Classic, as Highwayman led home a Joseph O’Brien one-two in the Betfred St Leger.

Saffie Osborne is the first female jockey to win British Classic in St Leger. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Saffie Osborne has made the history books after becoming the first woman to ride the winner of a British Classic, as Highwayman led home a Joseph O’Brien one-two in the Betfred St Leger.

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Passed the plum spare ride on the improving Vinnie Roe Stakes winner as just reward for a fine season, the 24-year-old caught the attention of spectators after moving stylishly into contention as the runners entered the long Doncaster straight. With the Ballydoyle contingent seemingly beaten off as Osborne sent her mount on with a furlong to run, the only danger seemed to be Billy Loughnane and 5-2 second-favourite Enceladus. However, Highwayman (11-) was not for reeling in under an inspired Osborne who made records on the 250th anniversary of the world’s oldest Classic. Speaking to ITV Racing, Osborne said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been speechless in my life, and I didn’t have this on the bingo card for this week. Read more: Racing cancelled in the heat! Four meetings abandoned as extreme weather warning brings chaos to the turf Read more: Racing legend Frankie Dettori rushed to hospital with broken ribs after horror Newmarket car crash

Osborne told ITV Racing: “I don’t think I’ve ever been speechless in my life and I didn’t have this on the bingo card for this week. Picture: Getty

“I didn’t have a ride in the race on Monday morning, let alone one with a chance, and I can’t thank so many people enough. Firstly Joseph and his team for putting their faith in me, it won’t change Joseph’s life, but it will change mine. “My agent Tony Hind, I would be nowhere without him and I know it’s cliched but my mum, dad and whole family. This means the absolute world and as I crossed the line I was in shock. I just can’t believe it and it just doesn’t feel real. “I was more forward than I anticipated, but he was travelling so well into it, I couldn’t believe it.” Saffie Osborne may only be 24, but like Rachael Blackmore before her, she is on course to leave a lasting impression in a heavily male-dominated industry. Just as Blackmore smashed a glass ceiling in becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National, Osborne is the first partner the winner of the St Leger – the world’s oldest Classic, in its 250th year. For that matter, she is the first to win any British Classic.

Osborne is on course to leave a lasting impression in a heavily male-dominated industry. Picture: Getty

Daughter of trainer and former top National Hunt jockey Jamie, her mother Katie O’Sullivan is a highly regarded equine artist so she is certainly bred for the job, and had a successful spell eventing before turning her attentions to racing. Keen to expand her horizons upon leaving school, Osborne spent time with Aidan O’Brien in Ireland before going further afield to learn from Australian trainer Gai Waterhouse. She had her first season as an apprentice in 2020, with her first winner coming in July, although that was cut short when a bad fall at Windsor saw her suffer concussion, broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung. Something so serious could have seen a promising career end before it had really started, but she came back stronger the following season to finish second in the apprentice championship to Marco Ghiani. It was in the Racing League where she really came to the attention of the wider world, though, being crowned leading jockey for three successive years between 2022-2024.

The 24-year-old has made history at St Leger. Picture: Getty