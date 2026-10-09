New Labour MP Sagal Abdi-Wali slams ‘sad and pathetic’ racism on campaign trail as she celebrates by-election victory
Labour former Camden Council leader takes over from Sir Keir Starmer in Holborn and St Pancras
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New Labour MP Sagal Abdi-Wali has described the racism she faced during her campaign as “really sad and pathetic”, as she celebrated her by-election victory in Holborn and St Pancras.
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Labour won the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on Friday morning, in a blow for Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who placed second.
Last month, Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's spokesperson for home affairs, said Labour had "foisted" a Somalian refugee on north London residents living in the Prime Minister's former constituency.
Yusuf posted on X last week: “The frontrunner being foisted on the people of Holborn by Labour to replace the former prime minister Keir Starmer in our parliament was born in Somalia. Do you understand what’s happening?”
When asked her response to the comments, Abdi-Wali told LBC’s Henry Riley: “You'll have to ask him. "All I know is that the reaction that sort of led to was just really sad and pathetic, I thought.”
Read more: Labour beats the Greens in Holborn and St Pancras by-election in bruising result for Zack Polanski's future as leader
Read more: 'He's not racist': Robert Jenrick defends Zia Yusuf amid Labour candidate row”
“The MP said that she had wanted to run a hopeful campaign, adding: “My ambition… was making sure it was hopeful, making sure young people could see that leading with hope would lead to something, would lead to major change,” she said.
Abdi-Wali has pledged to tackle homelessness, create opportunities for young people and push for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership, as she set out her priorities after bringing victory home for Labour. Abdi-Wali said residents had been let down by the water company “from the north to the south” of her constituency.
She said: “My priorities… are about eradicating homelessness, working with the government and Andy Burnham on that.”
“I want to make sure that we’re working towards public ownership of Thames Water. It’s a service that has let down residents from the north to the south of this constituency. I want to make sure we’re bringing more opportunities for young people.”
Abdi-Wali did not give a timeline on water nationalisation but said removing restrictions on public ownership would be “a step in the right direction”.
She said: “I don’t want to talk about a timeline just in case something pops up, but… I want to keep pushing on that.” Asked whether she believes Zionism is racism, she replied: “I said no previously, so no.”
And how will the new MP celebrate her victory? “Sleep? Probably,” she told LBC.”