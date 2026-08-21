The poor bird, later named Little Reg, was checked over at a vets after his traumatic ordeal

Sergeant Mark Petherbridge (L) and Captain Tom Court (R) with rescued barn owl, Little Regina, aboard Fujitsu British Soldier. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

An Army sailing crew completing a gruelling race gained an unexpected guest on their boat after rescuing an exhausted barn owl 70 miles from the shore.

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The stricken bird fell into the sea multiple times as it tried to land and rest on the yacht's mast, before "collapsing" on deck. The crew were taking part in the Round Britain and Ireland Race as it headed passed the North Tyneside coast towards the finish line at Cowes, Isle of Wight. "We thought we'd lost her, but she kept fighting her way back up and to the boat," Sergeant Mark Petherbridge of 2nd Battalion, said. Read more: Moment French police are attacked before using knives to stop dinghy filled with migrants from reaching UK Read more: Farm defends Titanic-themed ride after backlash to attraction based on doomed voyage

Little Regina was rescued aboard Fujitsu British Soldier. Picture: Fujitsu British Soldier

"Eventually she flopped onto the side deck where we threw a towel over her." Skipper Will Naylor alerted the situation to race officials from offshore as sailors secured the owl, later named Little Reg, in a towel. He said: "We have an extra crew member for the latter parts of the race. An exhausted barn owl that we are nursing back to health. "It’s currently sleeping soundly and recovering. Found 70 miles offshore." The Barn Owl Trust were later contacted to organise his safe collection.

The crew were completing the 50th Anniversary RORC Round ​Britain. Picture: British Army Offshore Racing Team