By Josef Al Shemary

Sainsbury's has said it plans to introduce facial recognition across its UK shops as it launches the controversial technology in its first stores in a bid to curb shoplifting.

The UK's second largest supermarket chain has informed staff in two stores that it will start an eight-week trial before potentially rolling out the technology nationwide. Sainsbury's has said the technology is part of its efforts to identify shoplifters and curb a sharp increase in retail crime in recent years. Shop theft has recently reached a 20-year high, with over half a million (530,643) recorded offences in the year to March 2025 - a near-20% increase compared to the previous year.

Experts have established direct correlations between the rise in shoplifting and the rapidly increasing cost of living in the UK, with the London School of Economics (LSE) discovering a link between a 10% rise in the cost of living and increases in violence, robberies, shoplifting, burglary and theft. Supermarkets have experimented with facial recognition in shops in response to the crime, but the technology has been heavily criticised in recent years. Privacy campaigners have described Sainsbury’s plans as "chilling", while rival supermarket chain Asda faced thousands of complaints after launching its own similar trial earlier this year. Bosses at Sainsbury's, which has more than 1,400 shops across the country, said the plans are "not about monitoring colleagues" or customers. This week, the retailer will start using the technology in its Sydenham superstore in London and its Bath Oldfield Sainsbury's Local store. It is working with facial recognition business Facewatch as part of the trial. Fellow retailers Home Bargains, Flannels and Sports Direct have reportedly used similar Facewatch technology in stores to identify shoplifters. The technology will used by the company to help it identify and potentially ban people who are "violent, aggressive or steal in the store".