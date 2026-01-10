Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts says customers were more hesitant to buy this Christmas, with a big push on "value for money" purchases

Sainsbury's, who purchased Argos back in 2016, have reported less-than-stellar figures for the retailer over the Christmas period.

By Poppy Jacobs

Rachel Reeves' budget is to blame for the fall in Sainsbury's shares says retailer boss, after sales drop by 2.2% in the final six weeks of 2025

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's chief executive, has said shoppers had "pulled back" their spending prior to the November budget over concerns about inflation and the cost of living. Sainsbury's bought Argos for £1.4billion in 2016, after a four-month battle to takeover. They have over 800 stores nationwide. Roberts, the boss of the UK's second biggest grocer, said that customers were more hesitant to buy, with many seeking "value for money" in the cost of living crisis. Read more: US congresswoman threatens to 'sanction Britain' if Starmer bans X over deepfakes Read more: Trump's White House cage fight forces G7 meeting re-schedule

Argos sales dipped by 2.2% in the last six weeks of 2025.

Sales at Argos dropped 1 per cent during the quarter, and have been blamed on slow sales of higher-ticket items like furniture, as well as a “weak” gaming market. In the final six weeks of the year, Argos dropped 2.2 per cent. Argos has long struggled to compete with Chinese retails like Shein and Temu, who undercut the retailer's prices. Despite this, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said that the retailer's plans for Argos "continues to make good progress", even "despite a tough and promotional general merchandise market".

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has been blamed, with her November budget reportedly putting the strain on shoppers, according to the Sainsbury's boss.