Sakhile Ntsele, 18, from Wandsworth spent years making a collection of weapons in his bedroom. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A teenager from London who joked about attacking his classmates with homemade guns has been convicted of possession of a firearm and producing explosives.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sakhile Ntsele, 18, spent years making a collection of weapons in his bedroom, his trial heard. Police discovered the armoury after he attacked a family member in October 2024. Officers were called to Ntsele’s home in Wandsworth following reports of him assaulting a family member by squirting anti-bacterial cleaner in his face. Sakhile then attempted to attack his family member with a sword, which he had made from a thin, metal bar. While at the address, officers grew concerned about the home-made sword and carried out a search of the teen's bedroom with a firearms recovery dog.

Screenshot from Ntsele's phone. Picture: MPS

There, seven improvised explosive devices and five firearms with ammunition were recovered. Ntsele was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and threats to kill and charged on October 29. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and released on bail for this offence, while officers tested the viability of the firearms recovered. Read more: 'He's scum': Huw Edwards grooming victim's family 'slam star's new headshot' amid comeback rumours Read more: Bereaved campaigners call for cyclists to face tougher penalties after LBC records over 100 red-light jumpers in an hour

Weapon found in Ntsele's room. Picture: MPS

Ntsele came to the attention of police and other authorities at the age of 14 in 2021 when he was arrested while in possession of 55 rounds of ammunition, some of which he had tried to adapt by inserting nails, the Met said. This case was discontinued in March 2023, but the charges were added to the 2024 investigation. Ntsele's internet search history showed he spent hundreds of hours watching videos on how to make shotgun shells at home and build home-made weapons. These searches were paired with repeated purchases which Ntsele made on a relative’s credit card, buying steel balls and potassium nitrate using pseudonyms to avoid detection.

Ntsele's internet search history showed he spent hundreds of hours watching videos on how to make shotgun shells at home and build home-made weapons. Picture: MPS

On Monday, a jury at Inner London Crown Court found him guilty of eight counts of making explosive substances for unlawful purposes, the force said. He was cleared on all other counts. Last month, he admitted possession of ammunition without a certificate in 2021 and five counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate. The teenager, of Wandsworth, south-west London, will be sentenced in February next year.

Ntsele admitted possessing ammunition without a certificate in 2021 and five counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate. Picture: MPS

'Obsessed with weapons' Detective Inspector Raymond Sekalongo, who led the investigation said: "This was a complex case involving a young man who was completely obsessed with weapons and firearms. "His obsession continued to grow alongside a self-taught expertise of crafting weapons and our investigation found he was watching videos about weapons almost on a daily basis. "Ntsele manipulated everyone around him so that his actions wouldn't be detected and his family were unaware of the disturbing material Ntsele was viewing.

Gunpowder found in Ntsele's room. Picture: MPS