A saleswoman is facing jail after she faked a doctor's note about cancer treatment and lied about evidence of sexual assaults in two failed employment tribunals against her former employers.

In both cases, Gallagher made "strikingly similar" allegations that she had been sexually harassed, but her claims were ultimately thrown out when she was accused of telling a series of lies during tribunal proceedings.

Louise Gallagher, 50, sued distribution giant Bunzl for sex discrimination after leaving the company in 2018, and mounted an unfair dismissal claim against health product supplier Essity after leaving the firm in 2023.

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Gallagher is now facing the prospect of a possible prison term, after she admitted three counts of perverting the course of justice.

While mounting a case against Bunzl in 2020 and 2021, she made a series of false claims that Transport for London had CCTV footage to support her sexual assault allegation.

When her case was unravelling, Gallagher produced a bogus doctor's note claiming she needed a two-year adjournment so she could receive treatment for breast cancer.

And in 2022 and 2023, Gallagher has admitted "manufacturing" emails from the Metropolitan Police to support her claim that there was an eyewitness to a sexual assault when she worked at Essity.

Gallagher entered the dock at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon to enter the three guilty pleas, and she is set to be sentenced on May 19.

Two further allegations of perverting the course of justice, relating to her disputed claims of sexual assault, are set to lie on file.

Perverting the course of justice charges often lead to jail terms, and carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A 2024 Watford Employment Tribunal ruling sets out how Gallagher alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a Bunzl colleague, shortly after an investigation was launched into whether she had submitted a fraudulent bill for a hotel stay on expenses.

In May 2020, Gallagher sent Bunzl an email suggesting that Transport for London (TfL) had confirmed - following a subject access request - that it possessed CCTV of the alleged sexual assault.

But TfL denied providing Gallagher with information, and told Bunzl's lawyers that any CCTV footage would already have been wiped.

When Bunzl applied for the tribunal claim to be dismissed, Gallagher produced a handwritten letter from a doctor asking for a two-year delay.

The note read: "The claimant is very sick with breast cancer which has spread to other parts of the body so needs years of treatments and some of the tumours can't be operated on until the treatments shrink them."

"Her health must come first and she is currently fighting for her life and this is why we have asked for this case to be postponed for two years."

When the authenticity of the note was challenged and the tribunal refused to delay the hearing, Gallagher responded by saying she was "shocked" and provided a treatment schedule and "medical letters".

But when she was contacted, the doctor - a leading consultant in cancer care - insisted "categorically" she had not written the note asking for a two-year delay, and added: "I know my handwriting is bad - but not that bad!"

Gallagher's tribunal claim was thrown out, and she was ordered to pay £8,000 to cover Bunzl's legal costs.

Employment judge Rebecca Eeley concluded that Gallagher had a "propensity to lie" to gain an advantage, and she had "knowingly misled" the tribunal about the existence of TfL evidence with a "forged or doctored document".

"The medical certificate is clearly an untruth," she added.