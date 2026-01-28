An 80-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in which a 95-year-old woman was tied up and threatened in Salford, Greater Manchester.

A man, aged 80, has even arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and false imprisonment.

The attack happened at her home in the Little Hulton area of Salford on Tuesday, January 27, with the attacker believed to be aged in his late 60s or early 70s.

The victim had been at home when the man entered the property and asked her about bin collection day, before proceeding to tie her hands together and demand money from her.

The man was disrupted when another woman who knew the victim arrived at the house, where she was grabbed, before the man fled.

