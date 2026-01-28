Pensioner arrested after woman, 95, tied up and robbed in 'vile' attack
The robbery took place at the woman's home in Salford, Greater Manchester
An 80-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in which a 95-year-old woman was tied up and threatened in Salford, Greater Manchester.
A man, aged 80, has even arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and false imprisonment.
The attack happened at her home in the Little Hulton area of Salford on Tuesday, January 27, with the attacker believed to be aged in his late 60s or early 70s.
The victim had been at home when the man entered the property and asked her about bin collection day, before proceeding to tie her hands together and demand money from her.
The man was disrupted when another woman who knew the victim arrived at the house, where she was grabbed, before the man fled.
The suspect remains in custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Paul Davies, from GMP’s Salford district, said: “This was a vile incident in which a woman was tied up and threatened in an address, and we are determined to locate the man responsible.
“Thankfully, this was not a more serious situation and we commend the brave actions of the lady's friend who confronted the man and called officers.
“As we progress this investigation, we are appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward. It could be something big or small– it all assists in our work.”