A much-anticipated inquiry into the 2018 Salisbury poisonings finally published its findings – after a four-year process, costing £8 million in taxpayers’ money.

It sought to explain how British mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died after becoming entangled in a Kremlin plot to murder former spy Sergei Skripal at his Salisbury home.

Ultimately, though, the report published by the chair Lord Hughes told us what we already knew: the order to assassinate Skripal came directly from Russia’s authoritarian president, Vladimir Putin, who branded him a traitor, and was meant as a display of prowess.

President Putin’s agents, sent to the UK in March 2018, bore moral responsibility for Ms Sturgess’ death four months later, after she sprayed herself with the lethal nerve agent, Novichok, which they disguised in a designer perfume bottle and threw away after the assassination attempt – risking an “unaccountable” number of British lives.

Despite acknowledging that the British Government failed to regularly assess the risk Russia posed to Skripal, Lord Hughes wrote that nothing more could have been done to protect him – and, by extension, the public.

Nowhere in the report’s more than 120 pages was there a single recommendation for how authorities could better prepare for future chemical-weapon attacks.

Within hours of the report’s publication, though, the British Government announced new sanctions against the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency responsible for the attack, and pledged to stand up to the Russian threat.

Yet those sanctions are unlikely to change the calculation in the Kremlin that aggression pays dividends. Russia’s wartime economy has proven surprisingly resilient to sanctions since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has only become more brazen since 2018.

As legal experts pondered over their inquiry, Russian spy ships mapped our undersea cables, while suspected Kremlin operatives and their proxies launched a wave of sabotage attacks across Europe.

Meanwhile, the EU is still unable to agree a plan to fund Ukraine’s war effort using billions of pounds in frozen Russian assets. Without more support, some experts warn that Ukraine is heading towards a financial crisis next year, which could see Russia make rapid gains on the battlefield.

The inquiry’s deliberate restraint, narrowly tracing the events leading to Dawn’s death, has left her family bitterly disappointed.

The Government says it’s committed to the biggest sustained uplift in defence spending in a generation, a pledge ministers argue will bolster security, but after a recent report concluded the UK would be unable to defend itself against an armed attack, and military chiefs reportedly warned the Defence Secretary he risked reneging on commitments to bolster our armed forces, Dawn’s family say they have “serious concerns” that the right lessons are yet to be learned.

