Irish author Sally Rooney has vowed to use her royalties from the BBC to fund Palestine Action after the group was proscribed a terror organisation.

The Normal People creator said she would donate earnings from her books and royalties from BBC TV adaptations direct to the group. ‘If this makes me a “supporter of terror” under UK law, so be it,’ she said. “My books, at least for now, are still published in Britain, and are widely available in bookshops and even supermarkets," Ms Rooney wrote in the Irish Times. “In recent years the UK’s state broadcaster has also televised two fine adaptations of my novels, and therefore regularly pays me residual fees. Support for Palestine Action is now banned under the Terrorism Act 2000 after MPs voted to proscribe it a terror organisation. Funding a proscribed terror group or expressing support for one is banned under the same piece of legislation – and it could come with a prison sentence of up to 14 years. Read more: Yvette Cooper defends Palestine Action proscription as 60 more face terrorism charges Read more: Another 60 people to be prosecuted for ‘showing support for Palestine Action’

“I want to be clear that I intend to use these proceeds of my work, as well as my public platform generally, to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide in whatever way I can. “If the British state considers this “terrorism”, then perhaps it should investigate the shady organisations that continue to promote my work and fund my activities, such as WHSmith and the BBC.” It came after some of its members broke into RAF Brize Norton, spraying two planes with red paint and causing damages worth an estimated £7m. Protesters have taken to the streets opposing the Palestine Action ban – with police making more than 700 arrests in connection with the demonstrations. The terror proscription has led to international condemnation, and critics including the UN, Amnesty International and Greenpeace argue it is an overreach that has a chilling effect on free speech. Ms Rooney has appeared to echo those concerns. "The present UK government has willingly stripped its own citizens of basic rights and freedoms, including the right to express and read dissenting opinions, in order to protect its relationship with Israel," she said. On Sunday, Home secretary Yvette Cooper defended her controversial decision to ban the group – a move that meant it was added to a list of terror groups including the likes of al Qaeda, ISIS and Hezbollah. She called Palestine Action more than "a regular protest group", saying it has carried out "an escalating campaign".

Writing in The Observer, Ms Cooper said: "Some may think it is a regular protest group known for occasional stunts. But that is not the extent of its past activities." Ms Cooper said counterterrorism intelligence showed the organisation passed the tests to be proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act with "disturbing information" about future attacks. "Protecting public safety and national security are at the very heart of the job I do," she said. "Were there to be further serious attacks or injuries, the government would rightly be condemned for not acting sooner to keep people safe." The Met confirmed on Sunday that 522 people were held for displaying an item in support of a proscribed organisation, out of 532 total arrests made during the policing operation. Officers spent several hours detaining hundreds of protestors, with videos online showing an elderly woman and a blind man in a wheelchair being led away by the force. The force said a further 60 people will be prosecuted for supporting the group, while Norfolk Police said on Saturday 13 people were arrested at a Palestine Action protest in Norwich. More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place "that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary", the Met said.