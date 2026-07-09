Indian-British novelist Salman Rushdie. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Failing to teach the history of the Empire in schools means that children do not understand its significance in shaping modern Britain, Sir Salman Rushdie has said.

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Speaking at a ceremony in central London to recognise his support for freedom of expression, the Satanic Verses author said his two sons, educated at “very good schools” in the UK, did not receive a single lesson on the history of the British Empire. Sir Salman said: “I have two sons who were educated in England in very good schools, and I think I’m right in saying that in their entire education they didn’t have one lesson on the history of the British Empire. “Nobody teaches it, and if you don’t teach your history, you won’t understand what it means. “’Why are all these people with brown skin walking around this country?’ My friend wrote an essay where she said ‘we are here, because you were there’. In order to understand that, you have to know that you were there, and what you did. “When the British arrived in India it was one of the richest countries in the world, it was fantastically affluent. When the British left India it was one of the poorest. What happened to the money? What it did was build the power and wealth of this country.”

Baroness Kennedy and Sir Salman Rushdie attend The Liberatum Cultural Honour Gala honouring him in London. Picture: Getty