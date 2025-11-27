The acclaimed author also told Andrew Marr that he was surprised how quickly Labour has lost momentum

By Chay Quinn

Acclaimed author Sir Salman Rushdie has told LBC that he believes casual racism in Britain, similar to the kind prevalent in the 1970s, is back.

Sir Salman, who wrote The Satanic Verses in 1988, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: '[The UK is] shrinking also, not just physically, not economically, but also in our estimation of ourselves. "I mean, there is a sense in which it needed to happen, because England was always this small island which ended up somehow accidentally ruling a very large chunk of the world. "And the end of the Empire needed some rethinking, and so there's an extent to which that's okay, that it needed to happen, but the rise of prejudice is what's shocking to me." When asked whether whether he believed casual racism had reemerged in 2025, Sir Salman told Andrew: "I think to some degree, yes.

During a winding interview, Sir Salman also admitted he was shocked at the way in with Sir Keir Starmer's Government has lost all momentum since its landslide election victory in July 2024. Picture: Getty