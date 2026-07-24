The writer was attacked on stage during a speech in 2022 for which Hadi Matar was convicted of attempted murder, but he now faces terrorism charges

Sir Salman Rushdie speaking at Liberatum's 25th anniversary celebration earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The novelist Sir Salman Rushdie has told a jury in a terrorism trial that a knife came a millimetre from his brain when he was attacked while giving a speech on stage in New York.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 79-year-old was left partially blind and spent months recovering after the attack, which also caused a severely damaged hand. His attacker, Hadi Matar, 28, was convicted of attempted murder last year and sentenced to 25 years in prison but is also facing terrorism charges in relation to it. Giving evidence at a Buffalo courtroom for the second time, Sir Salman recalled feeling what he thought was a punch under his chin but then feeling blood coming from his neck. Read more: UK defence spending ‘falls well short’ of what is needed to protect the country, warns BAE boss Read more: Trump imposes new 10% tariff on UK imports over 'forced labour' imports

Hadi Matar was convicted of attempted murder last year. Picture: Alamy

Matar entered the stage and approached from behind before slashing the author 15 times at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. Spectators at the event scrambled to the aid of Sir Salman and police at the event arrested the defendant before he was later charged and tried on the attempted murder charge. At one point he removed his glasses to show his now sightless right eye and told the court: "The knife was a millimetre from my brain." He continued: "I was on the stage, lying down, with an enormous pool of blood all around me. "It was an enormous and expansive lake of blood." Prosecutors claim Matar carried out the threat after he acted upon his novel The Satanic Verses, which was perceived by the then Iranian Supreme Leader to be blasphemous.

A courtroom sketch of Sir Salman Rushdie testifying in federal court during the terrorism trial for Hadi Matar. Picture: Alamy