Salman Rushdie warns religious extremism is leading 'impressionable' young men down a 'dangerous path'
The novelist spoke to LBC's Matt Frei ahead of the release of a film about the 2022 attack titled Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie has warned that religious extremism is "selling young men the idea that the real life is the one after this one" four years after he was the victim of a knife attack motivated by an Islamic fatwa on his life.
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Mr Rushdie, 79, was stabbed fifteen times by an extremist during an event in New York in 2022, after his 1988 book The Satanic Verses was perceived by the then Iranian Supreme Leader to be blasphemous.
His attacker, Hadi Matar, 28, was convicted of attempted murder last year and sentenced to 25 years in prison and was later also convicted of terrorism charges.
Speaking to LBC's Matt Frei, the novelist argued that religious extremism had sold young men like Matar the idea that "the real life is the one after this one'".
The attack - which left Mr Rushdie blind in his right eye - is the subject of an upcoming film called Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie.
Read more: Novelist Sir Salman Rushdie tells jury in terrorism trial that 'knife was a millimetre from brain' during attack on stage
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The novelist told Matt that he wanted to make the film because he was "trying to understand how somebody who's never committed a crime is willing to commit murder, and to murder somebody he knows nothing about.
"By his own admission, he'd read two pages, he said, of my work. And didn't seem any curious to find out more.
"He'd been told something and he accepted it, which is that I was a bad person."
He said that global uncertainty and the rise of social media had expanded the possibilities for young people to be drawn to extremist ideologies online.
"Somehow these new technologies we've invented, these communication technologies which should bring us together, actually have greatly increased loneliness and isolation.
"And young, impressionable, malleable people in that situation can be led down a dangerous path."
He added that "one of the things about extremist religious ideology is that it sells young men like this on the idea that the real life is after this life.
"Once people begin to think like that, they value our life less because it's not the one they're looking for....I'm just trying to think myself into what might make somebody willing to do such a thing."
He also told Matt that despite the active fatwa - a legal decree issued under Islamic law - on his life, he had "no protection officers" before 2022 after the government "called the dogs off" after assessing that the threat level against him had reduced.
"When Labour came in, Robin Cook as Foreign Secretary met with the Iranian foreign minister in a side meeting during the United Nations General Assembly.
"They basically called the dogs off, which was confirmed to me a little while later by British intelligence that the threat level had dramatically dropped."
He also said that the United States had become a "very violent country" with scenes of "great violence on an almost daily basis".
Mr Rushdie said President Trump "was led down the garden path by Mr Netanyahu” entering the war in Iran and shared he fears there "will be attempts to interfere” with the upcoming US midterm elections.
"I think this is Netanyahu's war. He's wanted it for a long time, and he finally found an American president foolish enough to do what he said."
Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie - will be out 2nd October, with previous events across 75 cinemas on 30 September.
Salman Rushdie's full interview with Matt Frei will be available on Saturday.