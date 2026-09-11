The novelist spoke to LBC's Matt Frei ahead of the release of a film about the 2022 attack titled Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie

Mr Rushdie, 79, was stabbed fifteen times by an extremist during an event in New York in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Salman Rushdie has warned that religious extremism is "selling young men the idea that the real life is the one after this one" four years after he was the victim of a knife attack motivated by an Islamic fatwa on his life.

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He added that "one of the things about extremist religious ideology is that it sells young men like this on the idea that the real life is after this life.". Picture: Getty

The novelist told Matt that he wanted to make the film because he was "trying to understand how somebody who's never committed a crime is willing to commit murder, and to murder somebody he knows nothing about. "By his own admission, he'd read two pages, he said, of my work. And didn't seem any curious to find out more. "He'd been told something and he accepted it, which is that I was a bad person." He said that global uncertainty and the rise of social media had expanded the possibilities for young people to be drawn to extremist ideologies online. "Somehow these new technologies we've invented, these communication technologies which should bring us together, actually have greatly increased loneliness and isolation.

He said that global uncertainty and the rise of social media had expanded the possibilities for young people to be drawn into extremist ideologies online. Picture: Alamy

"And young, impressionable, malleable people in that situation can be led down a dangerous path." He added that "one of the things about extremist religious ideology is that it sells young men like this on the idea that the real life is after this life. "Once people begin to think like that, they value our life less because it's not the one they're looking for....I'm just trying to think myself into what might make somebody willing to do such a thing." He also told Matt that despite the active fatwa - a legal decree issued under Islamic law - on his life, he had "no protection officers" before 2022 after the government "called the dogs off" after assessing that the threat level against him had reduced.